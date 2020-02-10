Texans Positional Outlook: Deshaun Watson Leads The Way

The Houston Texans enter the 2020 season with Deshaun Watson as the unquestioned starter. A foundational player in Watson, the Texans will depend on his growth to continue to take them to the playoffs and push the bar higher.

One of the strengths of the Texans roster led by Watson, the future remains optimistic as long as he remains lined up behind the center.

Here is a review and outlook for the Texans quarterback position.

Texans 2019 Quarterback Review

Quarterback

Starter- Deshaun Watson

Backup- A.J. McCarron (UFA), Joe Webb (UFA), Alex McGough

Deshaun Watson is at the head of the class when it comes to the Texans roster. Watson is the most vital player to the roster, and his play showed it in 2019. Not even three full seasons into the NFL, he has helped lead the Texans to two playoff appearances as their full-time starter. Still, room to grow for Watson, the sky is the limit for him.

In Watson’s 37 career starts, the Texans are 24-13 in those games and are plus 149 in point differential in that stretch of games.

In 38 career games, Watson had thrown for 9,716 yards, 71 passing touchdowns, 1,233 rushing yards, and 14 rushing touchdowns. He is the first player in NFL history to surpass 9,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in that span.

Joe Webb was the jack-of-all-trades player that O'Brien liked on the gameday roster but that was cut short after breaking his ankle in the final preseason game.

A.J. McCarron was able to get some run in week 17 with his first start since 2015. He showed, if needed, he could keep the offense afloat with a patchwork offense.

Outlook for the Position Heading into 2020

The Texans will have to find a backup for 2020, even though A.J. McCarron showed well when he was on the field in week 17. His control of the offense was stable, especially understanding what the defense was throwing at him.

Quarterback Alex McGough will get his first camp with the Texans after being lured to the practice squad for the majority of the season. McGough has a better athletic profile, especially from a movement standpoint.

In the past couple of seasons, O'Brien has wanted at least three quarterbacks in training camp. McCarron was O'Brien's handpicked backup quarterback this past off-season and could be again.

It will be an interesting situation to watch heading into the off-season, but the Texans like what McGough brings to the table.

