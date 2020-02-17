Texans Positional Outlook: The Secondary Will Have Changes Once Again Heading into 2020

The 2019 Houston Texans secondary was a work in progress from the start of the season. By season's end, there were plenty of new faces on the field that did not start with the team when the season kicked off.

Led by Bradley Roby, the Texans were able to play much more press man in 2019 that ever before. Injuries hit, and the Texans had to make moves, which opened the door for Gareon Conley and Vernon Hargreaves, III, to join the roster. Johnathan Joseph, by the end of the year, became a non-factor while the safety group beat up from day one, causing many issues.

Here is a look at the Texans' secondary group.

Defensive Backs

Starters- CB Bradley Roby (UFA), CB Johnathan Joseph (UFA), S *Tashuan Gipson Sr., S Justin Reid

Backups- CB Gareon Conley, CB Keion Crossen, CB Lonnie Johnson, Jr., CB Cornell Armstrong, S Jahleel Addae (UFA), S A.J. Moore Jr., S Mike Adams (UFA), CB *Phillip Gaines (UFA), CB Anthony Chesley, S Shalom Luani, S Jonathan Owens

The group had an entire makeover as the season progressed. With poor play and injuries, the Texans went to work and traded for Gareon Conley from the Raiders. Then they claimed Vernon Hargraves, III, after being waived from the Buccaneers. Both Conley and Hargreaves ended up starting for the Texans by the end of the season. Bradley Roby, the Texans top free agent of the off-season, looked the part when on the field but missed over a month with a hamstring injury.

Veteran Johnathan Joseph was slowly phased out as the season progressed. Lonnie Johnson, Jr. looked the part as a rookie with flashes of solid play.

Tahsuan Gipson played injured most of the season before landing on the injured reserve with a back injury. Justin Reid played steady in his second season at safety, and he continues to emerge as the leader on the back end of the defense.

Outlook for the Secondary Heading into 2020

The Texans have work to do heading into next season with some of their top defenders in the secondary in Johnathan Joseph, Bradley Roby, and Jahleel Addae all set to hit free agency. This does not include the Texans cutting Vernon Hargreaves, III late last week, opening up a key role at the nickel position.

Gareon Conley, Lonnie Johnson, Jr., Tashuan Gipson, Sr., and Justin Reid all return to a secondary that struggled due to suspect pass rush.

Conley was able to be productive, breaking up passes 11 passes in just eight games. Johnson was able to show that he has the skill set to play at the NFL level, he needs to refine his technique. While Gipson and Reid dealt with injuries the entire season that made it tough for them to reach their best play as a duo. Gipson dealt a back injury and hand injury while Reid had a shoulder injury that required surgery at the end of the season.

It appears it could be the end of a veteran stalwart in Johnathan Joseph, who has etched his name in the Texans record books since his arrival in 2011.

The Texans played Keion Crossen and Cornell Armstrong in spots last season, which gave the Texans a closer look at some of their depth at cornerback.

Heading into the offseason, the Texans have work to do in an attempt to find a slot cornerback and possibly a safety that has more versatility to cover slot wide receivers in coverage packages. Gipson's strength lies covering tight ends, while Reid is better playing deep and being able to fill the run when needed.

The secondary needs some evident personnel upgrades, and the front office has it's work cut out for themselves, trying to find the right combination for the 2020 season.

