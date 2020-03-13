Texans prepare for free agency and the defense needs to be a priority
Patrick D. Starr
The Houston Texans are five days away from attempting to erase the bad taste in their mouth. After walking off Arrowhead Stadium, losing a 21 point lead to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs with the opening of the league year.
Finishing atop of the AFC South and another playoff berth. The Texans are once again trying to find their way over that Divisional hump they have not been able to clear in their four attempts in franchise history.
Now the Texans are moving forward to replenish their roster not only signing their players but looking for outside help.
Here is a look at the Texans moving forward into the new league year.
Exclusive Rights Free Agent
DeAndre Carter (re-signed with a one-year deal)
Restricted Free Agents
Dylan Cole (Texans place original round tender)
Roderick Johnson
Unrestricted Free Agents
Mike Adams (Retired)
Tyrell Adams
Jahleel Addae
Chris Clark
Brandon Dunn (re-signed to a three-year deal)
Ka'imi Fairbairn (re-signed to a four-year deal)
Darren Fells (re-signed to a two-year deal)
Phillips Gaines
Carlos Hyde (set to test the market)
Taiwan Jones
Johnathan Joseph (mutually parted ways)
AJ McCarron
Lamar Miller (set to test the market)
Barkevious Bingo
D.J. Reader
Bradley Roby
Joe Webb
Jon Weeks (set to re-sign)
Cap Space to Work With
The Texans currently enter the new league year with $50,458,692 million in cap space with 60 contracts on the books. The number is the Texans cap number with the recent signings of Fells, Fairbairn, Carter, Dunn, and Cole.
Free Agent Game Plan
The Texans will enter the 2020 free-agent period looking for help at the nickel cornerback position and possibly finding a way to keep Bradley Roby also.
Keeping the core special teams unit in place is also a plan for the Texans with the team re-signing Fairbairn, Weeks, and Anger this past offseason. Also, key coverage players in Cole returns, and the Texans continue to work to re-sign both Taiwan Jones and Barkevious Mingo, who were part of the team's unit.
It might not be a splashy free agency period for the Texans, especially with the team working to lock up Laremy Tunsil and Deshaun Watson for the long haul.
Five Free Agents for the Texans
You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.
Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here
You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.
iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here