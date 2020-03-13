Texans prepare for free agency and the defense needs to be a priority

The Houston Texans are five days away from attempting to erase the bad taste in their mouth. After walking off Arrowhead Stadium, losing a 21 point lead to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs with the opening of the league year.

Finishing atop of the AFC South and another playoff berth. The Texans are once again trying to find their way over that Divisional hump they have not been able to clear in their four attempts in franchise history.

Now the Texans are moving forward to replenish their roster not only signing their players but looking for outside help.

Here is a look at the Texans moving forward into the new league year.

Exclusive Rights Free Agent

DeAndre Carter (re-signed with a one-year deal)

Restricted Free Agents

Dylan Cole (Texans place original round tender)

Roderick Johnson

Unrestricted Free Agents

Mike Adams (Retired)

Tyrell Adams

Jahleel Addae

Chris Clark

Brandon Dunn (re-signed to a three-year deal)

Ka'imi Fairbairn (re-signed to a four-year deal)

Darren Fells (re-signed to a two-year deal)

Phillips Gaines

Carlos Hyde (set to test the market)

Taiwan Jones

Johnathan Joseph (mutually parted ways)

AJ McCarron

Lamar Miller (set to test the market)

Barkevious Bingo

D.J. Reader

Bradley Roby

Joe Webb

Jon Weeks (set to re-sign)

Cap Space to Work With

The Texans currently enter the new league year with $50,458,692 million in cap space with 60 contracts on the books. The number is the Texans cap number with the recent signings of Fells, Fairbairn, Carter, Dunn, and Cole.

Free Agent Game Plan

The Texans will enter the 2020 free-agent period looking for help at the nickel cornerback position and possibly finding a way to keep Bradley Roby also.

Keeping the core special teams unit in place is also a plan for the Texans with the team re-signing Fairbairn, Weeks, and Anger this past offseason. Also, key coverage players in Cole returns, and the Texans continue to work to re-sign both Taiwan Jones and Barkevious Mingo, who were part of the team's unit.

It might not be a splashy free agency period for the Texans, especially with the team working to lock up Laremy Tunsil and Deshaun Watson for the long haul.

Five Free Agents for the Texans

The Texans, especially Bill O'Brien, has been looking for a way to land Harris the past two off-seasons. Now that Harris is a free agent, the Texans have their opportunity to land one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL. It will take a solid contract to land Harris. The Texans need pass rush help and competition for Brennan Scarlett. Nassib has 18.0 career sacks in four seasons with 40 quarterback hits in 59 games. Nassib can heat up the passer and the more able players the Texans can add to the pass rush, the better the defense will become. The Texans have been searing for a slot cornerback and defensive back Kendall Fuller has the ability to play both the slot and safety. He could be a solid addition to a defense that not only needs a slot player but a third safety to team with Justin Reid and Tashuan Gipson, Sr. The Texans will more than likely lose D.J. Reader to free agency and now they need another run stuffer to team with Brandon Dunn. The Texans need someone like A'Shawn Robinson to replace Reader's role in the defense. The Texans need to replace Jahleel Addae, Joseph has starting experience. Add in he can play in the box and has the ability to cover in the slot or outside. He has the versatility that the Texans welcome for the safety position. Chris Harris, Jr. (Denver Broncos) Carl Nassib (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Kendall Fuller (Kansas City Chiefs) A'Shawn Robinson (Detroit Lions) Karl Joseph (Oakland Raiders)

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here