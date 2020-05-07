State of The Texans
Texans prepare to reopen facilities for 'Phase One' of a league-wide initiative

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans, along with the rest of the NFL, are required to take the necessary steps to prepare for the reopening of their facilities. Phase-1 of the NFL reopening club's facilities will start to take place immediately according to a league-wide memo sent out by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday. 

The Texans are taking the necessary steps to find a facility hygiene coordinator for the organization who will help focus on the overall cleanliness of the facilities. The Texans are the first major U.S. pro sports team dedicated to hiring an industrial hygiene expert.

According to Phase-1, 50% of non-player employees (up to a total of 75 employees) on any single day unless state or local regulations require a lower number. Clubs will decide which employees could return to the facility when allowed to reopen. 

No player will be permitted to the facility during phase one with the exceptions of therapy and rehabilitation that were being conducted when facilities were initially closed. 

NFL teams will have the choice to implement their practices to comply with state and local health requirements. Clubs will be asked to have their plan in place for their facility by Friday, May 15th, in preparation for the NFL to allow facilities to reopen. 

The phases of the protocols have been developed by a group of leaders to combat the virus. The NFL lead by Dr. Allen Sills reviewed by outside experts in the field, including Duke University infectious disease physicians, the NFLPA medical director, Dr. Thom Mayer, and the CDC. 

Phase-Two will involve both staff and players to return in greater numbers. The NFL is working closely with the NFLPA to develop the next steps for that phase to take place.

The NFL will continue to move forward with the scheduled release on Thursday, May 7th, and address any issues along the way towards the start of training camp and the regular season. 

