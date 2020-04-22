Texans prepared for the virtual experience of the 2020 NFL Draft

Houston, Texas- The NFL Draft is closing in, and the Houston Texans are going to be waiting for sometime before they on the clock in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It will be the first clear draft lead by head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien leading the direction for the organization with his clear vision.

With meeting taking place virtually and in O'Brien's backyard of his residence while following the Harris county's social distancing order, the Texans are open for business.

With the help of Executive VP Jack Easterby, Director of Player Personnel Matt Bazirgan, Director of Pro Personnel Rob Kisiel, Director of College Scouting James Liipfert, O'Brien is confident that the Texans are in a good place with their plan.

"I have to really be as clear as I can about this," O'Brien said of preparing for the NFL Draft. "We have a great team, myself and Jack Easterby do a lot together. We meet every day, we talk every day. Obviously (Matt) Bazirgan, James Liipfert, our college scouting director, Rob Kisiel, our pro scouting director, and then all the other people that I mentioned earlier in this call. I mean, we just have a great team of people with a lot of brainpower around the so-called table, and they do a lot of work to help us make as good of decisions as we can for the team."

The Texans have been working through a new time with virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were meeting with three prospects a week virtually to work on building the profiles for the draft-eligible players to complete their draft boards.

With the changes, O'Brien understands communication is critical.

The NFL conducted a league-wide mock draft, and O'Brien took part in the session to make sure everything was as seamless as possible. With a small hiccup to start the draft, reports surfaced that the league-wide mock draft was smooth.

O'Brien is confident in the NFL and their process, but keeping in communication with his front office and scouts is in the back of his mind. Not being able to communicate through cell phones for a quick conversation with another team is a small concern for O'Brien.

"I would say just making sure that your cell phone works," O'Brien said of his concerns. "If a team is trying to call you or you're trying to call a team, making sure you have the ability to contact another team or they have the ability to contact you. I'm not concerned about the NFL, the technology. They're putting a lot of work into that."

The preparation for the draft is nearly complete, with final meetings taking place going over their plan and process before the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday. With Zoom and WebEx meetings with personnel and draft-eligible prospects and meetings in O'Brien's backyard. The Texans feel they are prepared for the draft.

"There's been challenges," O'Brien said of preparing. "We've been able to do a lot of good things to be ready for the draft. I would say on the back patio here. We practice social distancing. Matt Bazirgan, Jack Easterby, they come over a lot, we stay 10-feet apart, but we're able to have some meetings there about the draft. We feel very good about our preparation for the draft."

