State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Preparing to Defend "Every Blade of Grass" Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- Set to host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in the Wild Card opener of the playoffs, the Houston Texans are already preparing for the do-or-die match-up. 

A combination of a disciplined and hard-nosed team that boasts one of the top defensive units in the NFL, the Texans know they have their work cut out for them this weekend. 

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien likes the makeup of the Bills team and understands a good football team is coming to NRG attempting to end the Texans season. 

"Great combination of – you said it, great combination of talent and coaching," O'Brien started on the Bills. "They're very disciplined, they're very well coached. They communicate really well, they play very hard. They're good tacklers, they don't make mistakes, they're not out of position, they make you earn every blade of grass, so to speak. They've got a lot of good players up front, linebackers, in the secondary, a lot of good players. So, it's a big challenge for us."

It will mark the tenth meeting between the two franchises but the first in the post-season. O'Brien knows the Bills are one of the best teams in the AFC, and it starts with quarterback Josh Allen. 

This season, Allen has thrown for 3,089 yards (58.8%) for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 510 yards and nine touchdowns. 

"He's just playing really well," O'Brien said of the Bills young signal-caller. "He makes good decisions with the ball. He's very well coached. Brian Daboll does a good job with him. He knows how to run their offense. He knows what's expected of him. He can run. He's a very athletic guy, he's got good speed. I think he has 3,000 yards passing and 500 yards rushing, so this is a guy that is a very dangerous guy, so we have to do a good job."

The Bills are averaging 19.6 points per game, but it is their defense that is making the most impact for their season. The Bills defense ranks second in the NFL holding opponents to 16.2 points a game while ranking third in the league holding opponents to 298.3 yards per game. 

All Time Texans vs Bills

  • 10.13.2002 Texans 24 - Bills 31
  • 11.16.2003 Texans 12 - Bills 10
  • 9.11.2005 Texans 7 - Bills 22
  • 11.19.2006 Texans 21 - Bills 24
  • 11.1.2009 Texans 31 - Bills 10
  • 11.4.2009 Texans 21 - Bills 9
  • 9.28.2014 Texans 23 - Bills 17
  • 12.6.2015 Texans 24 - Bills 31
  • 10.14.2018 Texans 20 - Bills 13

Also, a top-ten team in the league in quarterback sack (7.96%) and interception (2.53%) rate, the Bills defense can do it all to harass an NFL offense. 

"With their scheme and their players and how they coach it and how they play it, it's very difficult to get the ball downfield," O'Brien continued on the Bills defense. "It's very, very difficult. They do a good job of making sure that they keep plays in front of them, no matter what coverage they're in and they do a good job of combining coverage and rush to give you a problem there, too. So, yeah, it's difficult."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A.J. McCarron and the Texans Can't Spoil the Titans Playoff Hopes

Patrick D. Starr

With resting key starters, the Houston Texans dropped the regular season finale 35-14 against the Tennessee Titans.

A.J. McCarron Expected to Start In Regular Season Finale for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are expected to sit core players in their final regular-season game against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback A.J. McCarron set to start at quarterback.

Texans Bill O'Brien Is Not Interested In the Bills and Oilers Ghosts of The Past

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien is worried about the Houston Texans facing the Buffalo Bills and not the Oilers and their game that occurred in 1993.

Texans Will Fuller's Health Status Too Early to Gauge For Matchup with the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is recovering from a groin injury and his status for the Wild Card round will be known better as the week goes on.

Bradley Roby Hopeful He is Part of the Texans Long-Term Plans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Bradley Roby is set to his free agency during the off-season but he is hoping it does not get to that point.

Texans Host The Bills In Wild Card Saturday Showdown

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will face off with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday January 4 at 3:35 p.m. CT on ESPN/ABC.

J.J. Watt is "On The Way" For the Texans With the Playoffs on The Horizon

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien gave and updated on defensive end J.J. Watt and his status after a successful week of practice.

Seven From Sunday: A.J. McCarron Makes His First Start for The Texans Count

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans A.J. McCarron makes his first start since 2015 a memorable one landing in the franchise record books.

Whitney Mercilus' New Contract Shows the Shift in The Texans Philosophy

Patrick D. Starr

The new contract to Whitney Mercilus shows that the Houston Texans are willing to make deals during the season. Something the organization has stayed away from in the past.

Bradley Roby Says It is Time for the Texans to Bring Their "A-Game"

Patrick D. Starr

Cornerback Bradley Roby is ready for the playoffs and ready for the Houston Texans to bring their A-game when it matters the most.