Texans push up to eight draft picks for the 2021 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans were able to move and maneuver to land a worthy but small draft class in the 2020 NFL Draft. With multiple moves, the Texans have put together a collection of picks entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Less than a year removed from a trade with the Miami Dolphins for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills but were able to land a 4th round pick in the process.

The Texans landed a 6th round pick from Arizona in the deal for DeAndre Hopkins and picked up an extra 6th round selection by sending their final 7th round pick to the Saints.

2021 Houston Texans Draft Capital

3rd,

4th,

4th (from the Cardinals),

5th,

6th,

6th (from the Dolphins),

6th (from the Saints),

7th

