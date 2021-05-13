Texans QB Deshaun Watson Accusers Meet With NFL Investigator And Houston Police - Hardin Responds

The NFL has now reached out to several accusers of Deshaun Watson for more information on the sexual allegations.

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson still is facing 22 civil lawsuits of sexual assault and sexual misconduct filed by Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee. Recently, the case has been quiet.

As of Thursday afternoon, it is quiet no more.

According to Fox 26's Mark Berman, four women accusing Watson have met with the NFL's lead investigator Lisa Friel and at least double that amount have met with the Houston Police Department.

Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, commented on the situation Thursday afternoon, stating that they have never approached Buzbee looking to settle, he has approached them on numerous occasions.

"I am a little bemused at Mr. Buzbee pronouncing piously that his clients are not going to settle and they want their cases to play out in court," Hardin stated. "the fact that this whole thing started with his attempt to extort money and avoid court shows that irony is not dead. I guess it has just been raised to a new level."

Last month, a Harris County district judge gave Buzbee and Watson's legal team until May 7 to agree on how filings would proceed in the case. The judge also requested for Buzbee to release the name of the clients, rather than use the pseudonym of "Jane Doe".

No filings have been processed as nearly one week has passed since the deadline. Neither party has spoken since the events occurred. Watson still has yet to receive word from the NFL if he will be eligible to play this season or receive a suspension.

The Texans seem to be preparing to move off of Watson with the selection of Stanford's Davis Mills with the No. 67 pick last month. Watson asked for a trade prior to the allegations being announced.

TexansDaily.com will continue to keep you up to date on this situation.

