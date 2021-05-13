Texans QB Deshaun Watson Accusers Meet With NFL Investigator And Houston Police - Report

The NFL has now reached out to several accusers of Deshaun Watson for more information on the sexual allegations.

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson still is facing 22 civil lawsuits of sexual assault and sexual misconduct filed by Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee. Recently, the case has been quiet.

As of Thursday afternoon, it is quiet no more.

According to Fox 26's Mark Berman, four women accusing Watson have met with the NFL's lead investigator Lisa Friel and at least double that amount have met with the Houston Police Department.

Watson and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, have yet to comment on this aspect of the situation.

Last month, a Harris County district judge gave Buzbee and Watson's legal team until May 7 to agree on how filings would proceed in the case. The judge also requested for Buzbee to release the name of the clients, rather than use the pseudonym of "Jane Doe".

READ MORE: Texans Play Panthers Week 3 On Thursday Night Showdown

No filings have been processed as nearly one week has passed since the deadline. Neither party has spoken since the events occurred. Watson still has yet to receive word from the NFL if he will be eligible to play this season or receive a suspension.

The Texans seem to be preparing to move off of Watson with the selection of Stanford's Davis Mills with the No. 67 pick last month. Watson asked for a trade prior to the allegations being announced.

TexansDaily.com will continue to keep you up to date on this situation.

CONTINUE READING: Houston Texans Sign Rookies Collins, Jordan & Lopez: NFL Draft Tracker