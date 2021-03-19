Texans QB Deshaun Watson Now Facing 12 Sexual Assault Allegations

HOUSTON - Four more women have accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault as of Friday afternoon. According to Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee, he will represent 12 women's potential cases, with 10 additional women expected to make claims.

Buzbee has reportedly not made contact with the Texans' organization since the claims have been filed. The attorney added that he is planning to involve law enforcement.

“Yes, I live on River Oaks Boulevard and near the McNair family,” Buzbee said on Friday in a press conference. “I wouldn’t recognize Cal or whatever his name is if I saw him on the street. This has nothing to do with free agency. I don’t know anything about that and frankly don’t care.”

On Thursday, a claim was made against the 25-year-old quarterback, stating the masseuse accused Watson of forcing her to perform oral sex in December 2020. Several lawsuits have stated that Watson was "handsy" during his session, including one where Watson flew a private masseuse from Atlanta to Houston for a private session in the Houstonian Hotel.

According to Fox26, Buzbee said his client believe Watson Watson “went too far.” Watson released a statement on the allegations on Tuesday evening.

“As a result of a social-media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,'' Watson posted on social media. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.''

The Texans organization also addressed the allegations in a statement.

"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night," the Texans’ statement reads. "This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."

Watson is coming off a career season in which he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. Earlier this offseason, the fifth-year quarterback asked for a trade from the the organization following disputes with the front office.

Earlier this week, Houston agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The deal is expected for one year worth up to $12.5 million. On Friday, the Texans traded for Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Ryan Finley.

