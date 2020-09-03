Texans Deshaun Watson Offering Help to the Homeless

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is well-known for his philanthropic activities. Upon seeing a hard-hitting segment on CNN Tonight about the steep rise in evictions underway in Houston as a result of COVID-19 job losses, the Pro Bowler took to social media to offer his support.

CNN reporter Kyung Lah reported on the evictions of Israel Rodriguez, his partner and two children from their apartment in Harris County, as well as an unnamed elderly woman.

Watson's offer of support is far from the first example of his charitable side.

Back in 2017, upon receiving his first game check, Watson donated it to three cafeteria workers at NRG Stadium who were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

In 2019, he also established The Deshaun Watson Foundation which, according to their site, "is dedicated to education, health, housing and other charitable causes that support families and youth in underserved communities."

Housing is a topic that clearly hits home for Watson. Watson and his family were provided a new home in Gainesville, Georgia, by the charity Habitat For Humanity. Former NFL running back Warwick Dunn was present for the Watson's home dedication, with his charity also helping to give the Watson family a fresh start.

"His charity, which partners with Habitat for Humanity, had furnished the house with a sofa and chairs, a television and a computer. They stocked the cabinets with food and provided a lawn mower for upkeep," according to David M. Hale of ESPN.

Back in 2018, the then-second-year Texans quarterback stated, according to Peter King of SI: "I’ll never be able to thank him (Dunn), and Habitat, and everyone who made it possible, enough."

Everyone will hear the story of those affected by recent evictions and feel sympathetic, and rightly so, but very few of us will be able to truly empathize on a level like Watson.

The fourth-year star is showing yet again that not only is he a role model on the field, but also off it as well.