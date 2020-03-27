Texans Randall Cobb fortunate for his time with the Cowboys

With wide receiver Randall Cobb signing a three-year deal with the Houston Texans, Cobb was lured to his new team leaving the Dallas Cowboys who were attempting to prevent him from leaving.

Signing with the Cowboys before last season with a one-year deal, Cobb was attempting to bounce back from a disappointing 2018 season where he only played nine games due to injuries.

Cobb was part of a successful trio of wide receivers with the Cowboys that included Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, who both surpassed 1,000 yards receiving. As for Cobb, he caught 55 passes for 828 yards while averaging 15.1 yards a catch with three touchdowns. The 15.1 yards per reception were a career-high.

Crediting offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Cobb was thankful for the Cowboys for giving him an opportunity that he could still produce at a high level.

"I think that was one of the special things about Dallas was tough to either go back to Dallas or go to Houston," Cobb said about making his decision. "I was excited about the opportunity to come to Houston, but you know Dallas definitely gave me that opportunity, and I thank that organization for believing in me still and give me that chance."

Cobb not only credits the offensive system for helping him but the Cowboys training staff for taking care of his health and keeping him on the field. During the off-season, it was the training staff that told him that he needed to strengthen his hamstrings for the season, something that he was never told in Green Bay.

Cobb was able to stay on the field for 16 games for the Cowboys in 2019.

"I think the biggest thing was the offseason workout that I went through with Dallas, definitely keep me healthy," Cobb said of staying on the field. "I think I did a lot of strength, especially my hamstrings. Whenever I got to Dallas, I was told my hamstrings were really weak, and that was the first time that I have been told that in my career. So, be able to build that strength and stay on the field."

With this being the third time testing free agency, Cobb credits the Cowboys for putting him in this position to find a home with the Texans.

"My first time going into free agency, I didn't really know what's going on," Cobb said of his first free agency experience in 2015. "I really just wanted to go back to Green Bay, and I think last year, I think a lot of people have given up on me just for the fact that I had been injured the prior year and missed a lot of time. Being 28, I guess a lot of people didn't know if I was still capable of playing, and I was able to go out last year and prove that, and have a few offers this year."

Cobb started his career with the Green Bay Packers after being drafted in the 2nd round (64th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft.

