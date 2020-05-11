Texans Randall Cobb is all about helping Deshaun Watson elevate his game

When the 2020 league year began, the Houston Texans were aggressive with landing wide receiver Randall Cobb to take over the slot duties for the upcoming season. Cobb, who, according to head coach Bill O'Brien, has played in a similar offensive system, arrives to the Texans to help bring a presence to the middle of the field.

When the veteran wide receiver first met with media and on what he signed with the Texans, Cobb mentioned that Deshaun Watson's presence was a driving force in his helping his decision.

Cobb joined NFL Network Analyst Deion Sanders to discuss his arrival to the Texans and being part of a revamped wide receiver group for Watson continuing his message on being part of the plan to help the young quarterback evolve his game.

"I'm definitely excited to play with D4," Cobb said to Sanders. "Man, he's a special talent. You see what he's been able to do over his first three years in the league, and I'm ready to do everything I can to help him and elevate his game."

Cobb continued. "We've added some weapons around him with Brandin Cooks and myself, in addition to Kenny stills and Will Fuller. Given him some speed on the back end and be able to make some plays downfield.

It was a comeback season for Cobb after having an injury-riddled 2018 season with the Packers. Dealing with hamstring issues, Cobb looked to regain form with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, becoming part of a potent passing attack.

After spending a season with the Cowboys in 2019, Cobb caught 55 passes for 828 yards while averaging 15.1 yards a catch with three touchdowns. The 15.1 yards a reception was a career-high out of the slot for Cobb with Dallas.

His experience out of the slot is a position the Texans have been searching for consistency wise. Cobb knows it will take time to get Watson's trust, but his presence will give Watson one he can trust, especially with the veteran's experience breaking down defenses when needed most.

Cobb wants to bring his experience to help Watson in key situations.

"The ability to take what I've learned over the course of my career and bring it to Houston," Cobb said on how he wants to help Watson. "Be able to make an impact on very small details. I think that I'm able to maneuver around the field and make plays in the middle of the field and pick up big gains and help keep offenses on the field on third down."

Cobb started his career with the Green Bay Packers by being drafted in the 2nd round (64th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft.

With the Packers, Cobb played eight seasons and appeared in 105 games (73 starts) with 470 receptions with 5,524 yard and 41 touchdowns.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here