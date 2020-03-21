Texans re-sign linebacker Tyrell Adams

The Houston Texans have re-signed inside linebacker Tyrell Adams for the 2020 season. Adams was an unrestricted free agent and now he is back to fill in the depth at linebacker and continue to be part of the special teams unit.

Adams appeared in 5 games for the Texans in 2019 posting 13 total tackles and a forced fumble. He started the final two games of the season due to Benardrick McKinney recovering from a concussion.

Spending time with the Texans the past two seasons, Adams was on the practice squad after being with the team during training camp and the preseason.

Adams will continue to be part of a linebacker group that looks similar to last season with Benardrick McKinney, Zach Cunningham, Peter Kalambayi, and Dylan Cole.