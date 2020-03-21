State of The Texans
Texans re-sign linebacker Tyrell Adams

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have re-signed inside linebacker Tyrell Adams for the 2020 season. Adams was an unrestricted free agent and now he is back to fill in the depth at linebacker and continue to be part of the special teams unit.

Adams appeared in 5 games for the Texans in 2019 posting 13 total tackles and a forced fumble. He started the final two games of the season due to Benardrick McKinney recovering from a concussion.

Spending time with the Texans the past two seasons, Adams was on the practice squad after being with the team during training camp and the preseason.

Adams will continue to be part of a linebacker group that looks similar to last season with Benardrick McKinney, Zach Cunningham, Peter Kalambayi, and Dylan Cole. 

Report: Bill O'Brien compares meeting with DeAndre Hopkins to one with Aaron Hernandez

Michael Irvin says in a conversation with Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien compared a meeting they had to one with Aaron Hernandez.

Patrick D. Starr

by

YUACLOSETRACIST

Texans announce a flurry of moves including the trade for David Johnson

The Houston Texans have announced their moves to open up the 2020 season including the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson.

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans bid farewell to DeAndre Hopkins

The Houston Texans announced the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals officially ending one of the most decorated players in franchise history tenure with the franchise.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans reach a one-year deal with offensive lineman Brent Qvale

The Houston Texans have reached a verbal agreement with former New York Jets offensive lineman Brent Qvale.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

The Texans 2020 Draft Picks after the DeAndre Hopkins Trade

The Houston Texans have added a pick for the 2020 NFL Draft after the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Jaylen Watkins signs a two-year deal with the Texans

The Houston Texans signed defensive back Jaylen Watkins to a two-year deal worth $3 million.

Patrick D. Starr

Roderick Johnson returns to the Texans with a one-year deal

The Houston Texans have signed unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Roderick Johnson to a one-year deal time remain their swing tackle.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: The addition of Randall Cobb and what it means to the Texans roster

The Houston Texans signed wide receiver Randall Cobb to start free agency. We take a closer look at how he effects the roster heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: DeAndre Hopkins contract demands led Texans to trade him

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wanted the Houston Texans to re-do his deal with three years remaining which prompted the trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

by

YUACLOSETRACIST

Texans non-tender Roderick Johnson making him an unrestricted free agent

The Houston Texans did not place a tender on restricted free agent Roderick Johnson making him an unrestricted free agent.

Patrick D. Starr