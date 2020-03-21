State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans reach a one-year deal with offensive lineman Brent Qvale

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have entered a verbal agreement with free-agent offensive lineman Brent Qvale. The Texans will have to complete a physical for the deal to become official with Qvale.

Qvale was signed by the New York Jets as a rookie free agent out of Nebraska in 2014. He was signed as a tryout during rookie mini-camp and was with the practice squad his entire rookie season.

In 2015, Qvale made the 53-man roster and spent six seasons with the Jets. Qvale has played right tackle, left and right guard with the Jets over the seasons.

He has appeared in 63 games with 15 starts over that stretch for the Jets. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Bill O'Brien compares meeting with DeAndre Hopkins to one with Aaron Hernandez

Michael Irvin says in a conversation with Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien compared a meeting they had to one with Aaron Hernandez.

Patrick D. Starr

by

YUACLOSETRACIST

The Texans 2020 Draft Picks after the DeAndre Hopkins Trade

The Houston Texans have added a pick for the 2020 NFL Draft after the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

Jaylen Watkins signs a two-year deal with the Texans

The Houston Texans signed defensive back Jaylen Watkins to a two-year deal worth $3 million.

Patrick D. Starr

Roderick Johnson returns to the Texans with a one-year deal

The Houston Texans have signed unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Roderick Johnson to a one-year deal time remain their swing tackle.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: The addition of Randall Cobb and what it means to the Texans roster

The Houston Texans signed wide receiver Randall Cobb to start free agency. We take a closer look at how he effects the roster heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: DeAndre Hopkins contract demands led Texans to trade him

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wanted the Houston Texans to re-do his deal with three years remaining which prompted the trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick D. Starr

by

YUACLOSETRACIST

Texans non-tender Roderick Johnson making him an unrestricted free agent

The Houston Texans did not place a tender on restricted free agent Roderick Johnson making him an unrestricted free agent.

Patrick D. Starr

Taiwan Jones leaves the Texans and returns to the Bills on a one-year deal

Running back Taiwan Jones will return to the Buffalo Bills after spending a season with the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins says he has the "utmost respect" for Texans Bill O'Brien

After a report from Michael Irvin that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien compared a meeting with Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins to one he had with Aaron Hernandez. Hopkins came out on Twitter and put a stop to all of the speculation.

Patrick D. Starr

Larry Fitzgerald wishes the best to Texans David Johnson

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made it known that he is going to miss his former teammate running back David Johnson who was traded to the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr