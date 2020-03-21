Texans reach a one-year deal with offensive lineman Brent Qvale

The Houston Texans have entered a verbal agreement with free-agent offensive lineman Brent Qvale. The Texans will have to complete a physical for the deal to become official with Qvale.

Qvale was signed by the New York Jets as a rookie free agent out of Nebraska in 2014. He was signed as a tryout during rookie mini-camp and was with the practice squad his entire rookie season.

In 2015, Qvale made the 53-man roster and spent six seasons with the Jets. Qvale has played right tackle, left and right guard with the Jets over the seasons.

He has appeared in 63 games with 15 starts over that stretch for the Jets.

