Texans reach an agreement with defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, Jr.

The Houston Texans continue to work during the free agency process had have reached a verbal agreement with unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Tim Jernigan, Jr.

Jernigan lands a one-year deal worth $3.75 million with $1.25 million guaranteed according to his agent Bill Johnson.

Timmy Jernigan has been known as a run-stuffer since arriving at the league in 2014 with Baltimore. He has made his way in the NFL that way with Philadelphia but 2019 was littered with injuries. He is going to have to show he is healthy but with the team unable to take a look at players due to the COVID-19 situation and his deal with the Texans will be complete when he takes a complete physical.

The Texans missed out on defensive tackle Derek Wolfe who signed with the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend but now sign the veteran Jernigan on Wednesday.

Jernigan was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens out of Florida State. He spent three seasons with the Ravens before heading to the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade before the 2017 season.

Winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017, Jernigan was considered one of the top run stoppers in the NFL before dealing with injuries.

Appearing in 28 games for the Eagles since the trade, Jernigans posted 41 total tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

With the exit of D.J. Reader, the Texans have been working to find defensive line help for the 2020 season and found depth with the addition of Jernigan.

