Texans Recap: New Defensive Scheme Pays Off For Houston

Lovie Smith might be onto something in Houston with the new 4-3 approach

Maybe the Houston Texans aren't gameday ready. Offensively, they will need help and stability before trotting out Tyrod Taylor or rookie Davis Mills at quarterback.

However, new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith was tasked with fixing the 30th ranked defense from 2020. In glimpses, the new 4-3 approach proved to work.

Houston's defensive front sure looked better in the first two quarters of a 26-7 win against the Green Bay Packers than much of last season. One reason appears to be players thriving in their more natural positions.

Ross Blacklock, the team's first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, wasn't a good fit in Anthony Weaver's 3-4 approach. Smith has shifted Blacklock back inside to a more natural 3-technique.

The result looks promising. The defensive tackle consistently showed off his athleticism, winning his matching against offensive guards and adding pressure up the middle.

Fellow 2020 selection Jonathan Greenard was asked to play as a standing pass-rusher under former coach Bill O'Brien. Despite being a third-round pick, Greenard wasn't a lock to make the 53-man roster coming into camp.

Greenard, more of a hybrid defensive end at Florida, showed why playing with his hand in the dirt is beneficial. In the second quarter, his pressure off the edge forced a strip sack against Jordan Love, leading to a recovery by Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.

Johnson recorded a second fumble recovery on the first drive on the second half after a miscue by Packers' QB Kurt Benkert.

The run defense is also trending in the right direction. Last season, Houston gave up a league-worst 163.5 yards per game. On Saturday, they allowed only 49.

Green Bay's lone touchdown came off a 22-yard screen from Love to Kylin Hill.

In total, Houston forced three turnovers. On Green Bay's final drive, Benkurt threw into coverage, leading right into the hands of defensive back Tremon Smith at the Houston 21.

Other Texans contributed as well. Keion Crossen, who started in place of Bradley Roby, led the team with four total stops. Terrance Mitchell finished the first half with three tackles.

Rookie Roy Lopez, a standout in camp over the past week, showed why he could earn first-team reps soon full-time. The sixth-round pick came up with a sack for a loss of nine yards.

“We knew what we were getting when we (drafted) him, and he’s been everything we wanted him to be,” Texans coach David Culley said earlier this week. “He’s tough (and) aggressive. He’s grinding every play. (And) he never says a word.”

Lopez doesn't have to say much. He lets his actions do the talking.

Keep in mind that Houston did not start several players who are fighting for first-team reps. Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey and Kevin Pierre-Louis, all of whom are projected to start at linebacker, did not suit up. Neither did Charles Omenihu, who should have a significant role in 2021 with the departure of three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

Still, those who did play made the most of their night.

Houston enters the new season with limited expectations. Attention is on the Deshaun Watson fiasco, plus the moves made this offseason gives the impression that the Texans feel are in rebuild mode.

This year is about finding the long-term pieces to build around for the future. Blacklock is giving Smith a reason to play more reps. So is Greenard. Crossen might not be a starter, but maybe a contributor. He's earned another look.

Houston walks away from Lambeau with a win. The team now must prep for a road trip up I-45 to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

The Texans won't be viewed as a contender by most. They still have much to prove before the Jacksonville Jaguars come to town in Week 1.

One thing is certain for the franchise as it moves to the back half of training camp: Change is inevitable. Smith's change might be the start of a long-term fix of the Texans' defense.

