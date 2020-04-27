State of The Texans
Texans release veteran safety Tashaun Gipson

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans released veteran safety Tashaun Gipson on Monday just a couple of days after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans have opted to move on from the veteran after being active on the free-agent market signing multiple safeties since the opening of the league year. 

The Texans will have $4.25m in dead money with this release but they will save around save ~$2.4375 in cap space with the move from the 29-year old safety.

Injuries mounted for Gipson in his first year with the Texans and it was an overall disappointment. Gipson signed a three-year $22.5 million deal to come to Houston in 2019, but the injuries were too much to overcome. 

Gipson had 51 total tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions, and a touchdown in his lone season with the Texans. 

Gipson was injured early and played with a cast on his hand the entire season and then suffered a transverse process back injury in week seven against the Indianapolis Colts. The injury caused him to miss two games and he was shut down after week 17 with the team putting him on the injured reserve with the return of J.J. Watt for the playoffs. 

The Texans have Justin Reid, Eric Murray, Jaylen Watkins, A.J. Moore, and Michael Thomas as their current safeties heading into the 2020 campaign. 

