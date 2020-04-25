Texans' Ross Blacklock confident playing at TCU will help with the transition to the NFL

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans spent extensive time with Ross Blacklock during the draft process and was one of the few players they were able to fit into their schedule to get to NRG Stadium before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

The Texans were comfortable with Blacklock, and after spending time with the talented defensive tackle from TCU, he was selected 40th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Considered the best interior pass rusher of the draft class, Blacklock is confident that he will transition well to the Texans defense as a rookie. Playing in a sophisticated defense with the TCU Horned Frogs under head coach Gary Patterson and defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow, Blacklock feels that defense prepared him for the NFL.

"I think I'll do pretty good in the Texans defense," Blacklock said of his transition. "I come from a school where we run a lot of fronts, play a lot of crazy defenses. Anybody knows that TCU football we play a weird defense, but it works."

With a new defensive coordinator for the Texans in Anthony Weaver, Blacklock sees that he will be in a new attacking defense upfront. Blacklock is going to lean on his coaching and what he learned at TCU to help him with the Texans.

"I think it will help a lot that I am coming from TCU," Blackson added. "I'll be in a scheme like coach Weaver's. It'll be much easier, and I can focus more on just attacking more. We read more in TCU's defense, so I think it will be a good fit for the transition."

As a freshman for the Horned Frogs, Blacklock was a Freshman All-American and Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year for his strong debut season. Blacklock had 27 total tackles, 6.5 for a loss, and two sacks in 14 starts.

In 2019, Blacklock started all 12 games and ended the season tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks. Racking up 40 total tackles and 9.0 tackle for loss, Blacklock was a force from the interior of the Horned Frog defense. He locked up First-Team All-Big 12 honors for his work in 2019.

