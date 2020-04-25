Texans Ross Blacklock looking forward to being mentored by J.J. Watt

It isn't often you get play your favorite sport with your idol in your hometown, but that's the situation new Texans defensive lineman Ross Blacklock is in after the Texans picked him in the second round.

When asked about playing with the future hall of famer, Blacklock gushed about J.J. Watt.

"He's an idol of mine," Blacklock said. "I try to mirror my game after his."

Blacklock called it "surreal" and he wants to soak up what Watt knows and gain as much knowledge as he can to try to help the Texans.

He also said Watt's return to the field in this year's playoffs was one of his favorite Texans moments ever. He said he was thrilled by the last-minute win over the Bills and the energy of the restaurant he was in watching the game had the moment sticking out to him.

Now, Blacklock gets to try to replicate the energy and thrill of victory with the Texans and his childhood idol.

Don't tell Watt the new draft pick loves him though, it might make him feel a little older than he is these days. Blacklock wasn't even a teenager when Watt was drafted in 2011.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here