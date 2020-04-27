Texans Ross Blacklock on the boards to land rookie of the year honors

The Houston Texans selected TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 40th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Blacklock is expected to help out on the interior of the defensive line with his ability not only to slow the run but his ability to push the pocket in pass situations.

It will be interesting to see how the Texans use him early in regular season but the rookie defensive tackle is on the board for potential defensive rookie of the year according to BetOnline.

Blacklock currently sits with the 10th best odds to land defensive rookie of the year honors at 50/1.

The Washington Redskins edge rusher Chase Young (5/1), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (8/1), linebacker Los Angeles Chargers Kenneth Murray (14/1), and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (14/1) round out the top three to land the defensive rookie of the year honors.

Defensive Rookie Of The Year Odds

Chase Young 5/1

Isaiah Simmons 8/1

Kenneth Murray 14/1

Patrick Queen 14/1

A.J. Epenesa 20/1

Jeff Okudah 20/1

Xavier McKinney 22/1

Akeem Davis-Gaither 25/1

Ashtyn Davis 25/1

CJ Henderson 25/1

Curtis Weaver 25/1

Derrick Brown 25/1

Grant Delpit 25/1

Javon Kinlaw 25/1

Jordan Elliot 25/1

Julian Okwara 25/1

Kristian Fulton 25/1

Trevon Diggs 25/1

Troy Dye 25/1

Willie Gay Jr. 25/1

Jaylon Johnson 28/1

K'Lavon Chaisson 28/1

Marlon Davidson 28/1

Zack Baun 28/1

A.J. Terrell 33/1

Darrell Taylor 33/1

Geno Stone 33/1

Jeff Gladney 33/1

Josh Uche 33/1

Kyle Dugger 33/1

Malik Harrison 33/1

Terrell Lewis 33/1

Yetur Gross-Matos 33/1

Davion Taylor 40/1

Logan Wilson 40/1

Anfernee Jennings 50/1

Antoine Winfield Jr. 50/1

Bradlee Anae 50/1

Bryce Hall 50/1

Cam Brown 50/1

Kenny Willekes 50/1

Neville Gallimore 50/1

Ross Blacklock 50/1

Terrell Burgess 50/1

Cameron Dantzler 66/1

Justin Madubuike 66/1

K'Von Wallace 66/1

Trevis Gipson 80/1

Davon Hamilton 100/1

Jalen Elliott 100/1

Julian Blackmon 100/1

Markus Bailey 100/1

Raekwon Davis 100/1

Troy Pride Jr. 100/1

Alohi Gilman 150/1

David Woodward 150/1

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here