Texans Ross Blacklock studies Aaron Donald and John Randle to make his mark on the game

At the 2020 NFL Combine, Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock was one of the busiest players at the event. Blacklock had over 21 formal interviews during that combine week, which started off his journey to returning home to play for the team he watched growing up.

With TCU, Blacklock developed into a three-down presence and, more importantly, a player with room to grow into a complete player in the trenches.

Blacklock recorded 40 total tackles last year with 9.0 tackles for loss along with 3.5 sacks during his junior season with the Horned Frogs. When asked about his go-to move when it came time to make plays, Blacklock's focus is getting lineman's hands off of him quickly.

"Probably club-rip, or like chop-rip," Blacklock said of his favorite move. "Something like that. Something quick. Something where I can remove my hands quickly."

Blacklock also understands he has to expand his game to be more than just a one or two move type of player in the NFL.

"I've got to try to work on some technique and stuff," Blacklock added. "Pinpoint wrists on both hands. Something that I can work the edge off a man."

A student of the game, Blacklock, studies flim of players that match his style of play. Wanting to bring a physical style of play, the Texans rookie has built his game around two of best to play the position on the interior.

"Aaron Donald. Favorite old-school player is John Randle, though," Blacklock said of his favorite players.

Blacklock was working on the opportunity to sit down with Randle and pick his brain about the position.

"He's a legend," Blacklock said of Randle. "He had unbelievable football skills. A different type of dude."

Blacklock continued. "I'm a young dude, coming in as a rookie. I just want to be able to soak up all the knowledge, especially from a legend like him. I watched a lot of his games. I watched a lot of his clips when he was playing, moves I've tried to mimic in a lot of stuff that I do and formulate in my pass-rush game and my game of football."

The Texans selected Blacklock with the 40th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft to help the interior of the defensive line.

