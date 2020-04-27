Texans Ross Blacklock wants to bring a physical presence to the defense

Houston, Texas- The COVID-19 crisis has dramatically altered the typical draft process for most teams. Without the ability to personally meet with many prospects and to work out with them, the Houston Texans, among other organizations, were unable to thoroughly survey prospects they were interested in compared to previous off-seasons.

They did utilize their limited interactions with prospects they were interested in after meeting with them at formal or informal NFL Combine meetings, the East-West Shrine Game, and the Senior Bowl.

In order to accommodate to this crisis, the Texans also conducted online Zoom meetings to know more about the prospects.

Ross Blacklock, the Texans' 40th overall pick in the NFL Draft, was one of the more highly coveted players by the Texans. As a native Houstonian, Blacklock even paid a visit to the Texans facility last week. Blacklock said that the experience "was amazing just to be there."

"The workout went really good," Blacklock explained. "I spent the day with the coaching staff and stuff like that. I enjoyed it, being able to go through the playbook and learning new things, and just being able to walk around the facility. It's nice. It's a really nice place. I enjoyed it, man. I really did."

Also, Blacklock "enjoyed" his interactions with the Texans when he made his visit to NRG Stadium. His extensive workouts and communication with the Texans coaches made him an even more intriguing prospect making him a top target for the Texans.

O'Brien also said that Blacklock's visit to the facility made him and the Texans' front office more than comfortable with the person Blacklock was as a man.

"One of the things that we did with him on the visit, " O'Brien explained. "Is he was in front of the whole coaching staff, and that's hard."

Blacklock sat in front of 20 coaches, according to O'Brien, and the TCU defensive tackle answered questions from the coaching staff and impressed the staff.

"Very impressive guy," O'Brien added. "Worked out a little bit. Just a real impressive guy, so we were thrilled to be able to draft him when we did there at 40."

Not only is his football knowledge impressive, but Blacklock's skill has also translated on to the field. Blacklock recorded 40 total tackles last year with 9.0 tackles for loss along with 3.5 sacks.

Blacklock believes that he brings more than stuffing the stat sheet.

When asked what he brings to the field, Blacklock simply answered, "I bring physicality. I bring passion. I bring leadership. I bring just relentless effort. I just want to be able to be the best I can be."

Staying in Houston to play for the team he grew up watching from his home 20 minutes south in Missouri City, Blacklock couldn't have asked for a better starting point to his NFL career.

"I don't know if something can top this," said Blacklock of his experience being drafted by the Texans

Blacklock opened up, "This [moment] stacks up at number one, definitely. I don't know if something can top this, but this is just amazing."

