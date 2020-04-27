State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
2012 NFL Draft
GM Report

Texans Ross Blacklock wants to bring a physical presence to the defense

Pavithr Goli

Houston, Texas- The COVID-19 crisis has dramatically altered the typical draft process for most teams. Without the ability to personally meet with many prospects and to work out with them, the Houston Texans, among other organizations, were unable to thoroughly survey prospects they were interested in compared to previous off-seasons. 

They did utilize their limited interactions with prospects they were interested in after meeting with them at formal or informal NFL Combine meetings, the East-West Shrine Game, and the Senior Bowl. 

In order to accommodate to this crisis, the Texans also conducted online Zoom meetings to know more about the prospects.

Ross Blacklock, the Texans' 40th overall pick in the NFL Draft, was one of the more highly coveted players by the Texans. As a native Houstonian, Blacklock even paid a visit to the Texans facility last week. Blacklock said that the experience "was amazing just to be there." 

 

"The workout went really good," Blacklock explained. "I spent the day with the coaching staff and stuff like that. I enjoyed it, being able to go through the playbook and learning new things, and just being able to walk around the facility. It's nice. It's a really nice place. I enjoyed it, man. I really did."

Also, Blacklock "enjoyed" his interactions with the Texans when he made his visit to NRG Stadium. His extensive workouts and communication with the Texans coaches made him an even more intriguing prospect making him a top target for the Texans.

O'Brien also said that Blacklock's visit to the facility made him and the Texans' front office more than comfortable with the person Blacklock was as a man. 

"One of the things that we did with him on the visit, " O'Brien explained. "Is he was in front of the whole coaching staff, and that's hard."

Blacklock sat in front of 20 coaches, according to O'Brien, and the TCU defensive tackle answered questions from the coaching staff and impressed the staff. 

"Very impressive guy," O'Brien added. "Worked out a little bit. Just a real impressive guy, so we were thrilled to be able to draft him when we did there at 40."

Not only is his football knowledge impressive, but Blacklock's skill has also translated on to the field. Blacklock recorded 40 total tackles last year with 9.0 tackles for loss along with 3.5 sacks. 

Blacklock believes that he brings more than stuffing the stat sheet. 

When asked what he brings to the field, Blacklock simply answered, "I bring physicality. I bring passion. I bring leadership. I bring just relentless effort. I just want to be able to be the best I can be."

Staying in Houston to play for the team he grew up watching from his home 20 minutes south in Missouri City, Blacklock couldn't have asked for a better starting point to his NFL career. 

"I don't know if something can top this," said Blacklock of his experience being drafted by the Texans

 Blacklock opened up, "This [moment] stacks up at number one, definitely. I don't know if something can top this, but this is just amazing." 

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Isaiah Coulter eager to prove the Texans right by selecting him in the NFL Draft

Houston Texans wide receiver Isaiah Coulter want to prove to head coach Bill O'Brien and wide receiver coach John Perry they made the right choice by selecting him in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

Texans sign free agent long snapper Anthony Kukwa

The Houston Texans continue to add to their roster and have signed free agent long snapper Anthony Kukwa.

Patrick D. Starr

North Texas offensive lineman Elex Woodworth to join the Texans

The Houston Texans will be signing North Texas offensive lineman Elex Woodworth to a free agent rookie contract.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to add Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson

The Houston Texans will be signing Penn State inside linebacker Jan Johnson to a rookie free-agent contract.

Patrick D. Starr

TCU offensive guard Cordel Iwuagwu heads to the Texans

The Houston Texans will be signing rookie free agent TCU Cordel Iwuagwu to their roster.

Patrick D. Starr

Podcast Episode 5.7: Texans Put Together the Smallest Draft Class in Franchise History

State of the Texans wraps up the 2020 NFL Draft with day three of the draft and rookie free agents arriving to the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans nab West Georgia defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai

The Houston Texans will be signing defensive tackle from West Georgia Auzoyah Alufohai.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans add James Madison tight end, Dylan Stapleton

The Houston Texans will be signing rookie free agent from James Madison tight end Dylan Stapleton.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans land Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons

The Houston Texans have signed Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons as a rookie free agent.

Patrick D. Starr