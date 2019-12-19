The Houston Texans have ruled out outside linebacker Jacob Martin and inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Martin was injured late in the 4th quarter of last week's game with a knee injury against the Tennessee Titans but he returned to finish the game.

Martin has 11 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and 7 quarterback hits on the season.

McKinney was also injured in last week's game making a tackle and being knocked out of the game with a concussion. With the short week, McKinney getting out of the concussion protocol was not going to happen.

This season, McKinney has 101 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 quarterback hits.

Safety Jahleel Addae, wide receiver Will Fuller V, running back Carlos Hyde, running back Taiwan Jones and outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett are all game-time decisions for Saturday.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here