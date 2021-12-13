Texans To 'Eliminate' The Run Game In Week 15?

Another injury to a running back could force a more pass-oriented offense on the road

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills was not the problem in a 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In most cases, rookies are asked to rely on short passes and the run game to help them find consistent passing.

The Texans' run game has vanished over the past month. It never has found its rhythm throughout the season, thus forcing Mills to throw the ball 49 times on Sunday.

Texans coach David Culley understands that for any quarterback to find success, they must be given the proper tools. Houston placed running back David Johnson on the COVID-19/reserve list hours just before kickoff, and Rex Burkhead left with a hip injury in the third quarter.

Second-year back Scottie Phillips has been on the injured reserve since November and is not expected to play this Sunday when the 2-11 Texans head to Jacksonville to face the two-win Jaguars.

"With our running back situation right now, we may have to limit that even more as far as what we do in the running game," Culley said Monday. "We’ve just got to continue to see what we do best, which has not been a lot right now, and just continue to get better at doing what we feel like we do best.”

Burkhead led the way with 42 rushing yards on 11 carries. Newly signed runner Royce Freeman averaged 1.4 yards per run and only tallied 14 yards. Mills, averaged the most yards per play (4.0) on two runs, one of which came on the final play of the game.

Freeman was effective in the passing game, recording six catches for 51 yards. Mills, who was named the permanent starter last week, overall did his best to keep Houston alive in the second half.

Mills, the Texans' third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, finished 33 of 49 passing for 331 yards and a touchdown. Sunday marked the third 300-plus yard performance from Mills this season, all of which have come at NRG Stadium.

"He got a little jumpy in the pocket a couple of times," Culley said. "I thought he started to feel the rush a little bit in the second half. He’s just got to trust up front and he’s got to be able to keep his eyes down the field to see what’s happening."

Culley said that general manager Nick Caserio could be looking to bring in a running back for the week, but the team will need to work with what they have now. Burkhead is considered day-to-day. Johnson was activated off the reserve Monday and could be one of two players Sunday at TIAA Bank Stadium active at running back.

Houston's leading rusher on the year still is Mark Ingram, who recorded 294 yards prior to being traded to the New Orleans Saints in October. Philip Lindsay, who signed a one-year deal this offseason, was waived after 10 games. Johnson currently leads the team among active players in rushing with 176 yards while Burkhead is close behind with 166.

Houston could elect to strike the run game altogether in Week 15. As Caserio said, everything will be evaluated. That includes plays that only travel for negative yards due to the lack of personnel.

"There is always a plan," tight end Brevin Jordan said. "This is NFL. If one man gets hurt, the next man has to be ready to go.”