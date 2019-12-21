Texans Scratch Out Win Against the Bucs - Clinch The AFC South

In a Saturday game at Raymond James Stadium, the Houston Texans were able to overcome an ineffective offensive performance to top the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20. The Texans defense and special teams were able to overcome the deficiencies of the offense over and put together enough to win and clinch the AFC South.

The Texans were able to pick off four passes from Jameis Winston on the day, including Jahleel Addae's late in the fourth quarter to ice the game for the win.

It was tough sledding for the offense being held to 229 total yards of offense and only one touchdown on the day from Carlos Hyde punching it in from one-yard early in the second quarter.

"I thought our defense came up big today," O'Brien said of the Texans win. "I thought our special teams played really good today, and so the takeaways with our defense are huge in the game. Offensively was a real struggle Tampa Bay's defenses is an excellent defense, and we give them a lot of credit. They took a lot of things away, and it was a struggle, but I think it was a good team win."

A timely blocked field goal attempt by Angelo Blackson for the season week in the row stopped any momentum that the Buccaneers had early in the game.

Interceptions by Justin Reid, Johnathan Joseph, and Bradley Roby's pick-six to open up the game helped pace the Texans' day defensively.

O'Brien has been able to lead the Texans to their winning ways since taking over as the head coach, but he understands that there is more for his team to accomplish.

"I mean everybody knows, in the National Football League," O'Brien explained. "That the ultimate goal is the ultimate goal, but I think we have done some good things here. We've won the Division four out of five years, we've won it with different types of teams."

O'Brien continued, "We've done it two years in a row with a great young quarterback and really good team around him. I think we, our coaching staff, our players have overcome a lot of things injuries different things that have happened and just stay the course, and I think anytime you can win double-digit games two years in a row in this league, I think it's good."

Holding up when it counted the most, the Texans pulled out their tenth win of the season and back to back double-digit win seasons since the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

"I think it's something that is a good thing," O'Brien said of winning the AFC South. "But you know there are obviously other things that we're building towards and that we're a long way off from that. We've got to keep trying to get better."

