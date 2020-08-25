SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeGM ReportGame DayHouston TexansNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Scrimmage Plan For Hurricane Laura: 'Stick & Move'

Anthony Wood

The 2020 NFL season was already set to be like no other given the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. But now another issue stands in the way, for the Houston Texans and others: Hurricane Laura.

“Jack (Easterby, team exec) and I call it ‘stick and move,'' Stick and move, man,” said O’Brien in a Tuesday discussion of the weather threat that couldn't be heading toward Houston. “This is what it is. If we get a hurricane, it’s terrible but we just adjust our schedule and these guys – we’ll have the team ready to go.”

Some parts of the south have begun to evacuate; in the case of the Texans, the word is "evaluate'' - evaluate the storm threat while hoping to still stage the scrimmage scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at NRG Stadium that is key to finalizing the 2020 roster.

“In my opinion, just for our football team, what’s best for our team is to have two of these scrimmages,” said the coach/GM O’Brien. “At least one of these in full pads where we warm up like a game, we treat it as much like a game as we possibly can. ... Basically, the logistics of a game. We’re going to try to do it. We’re going to try to keep it for Thursday.”

The preparation is all pointed at the Texans kicking off the 2020 NFL season at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, as they look to knock off the reigning Super Bowl champions. In the meantime, time - and Hurricane Laura - will tell whether O’Brien and company will need to massage this concept “stick-and-move” (a boxing term about elusiveness) in the coming weeks.

O’Brien declined to look at the weather threat as a "setback.''

 “That’s 2020, right?'' he said philosophically. "This is like typical for 2020.”

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI's Texans 2020 NFL Season Preview: More Highs Than Lows For AFC South Champ

SI's Houston Texans 2020 NFL Season Preview: More Highs Than Lows For AFC South Champ

Anthony Wood

Deshaun Watson Looking to Build Texans 'Super Dynasty'

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson looking to build an NFL 'Dynasty' - A Super Bowl Dynasty

Anthony Wood

Texans WR Kenny Stills On Kaepernick And Social Justice: 'Lives Could've Been Saved'

Houston Texans WR Kenny Stills Reacts To NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's 'Wish' On Colin Kaepernick And Social Justice: 'Lives Could've Been Saved'

Matt Galatzan

Inside The AFC South: Most Improved Player - Texans And More

Inside The AFC South: Most Improved Player - Houston Texans And More

Matt Galatzan

Texans Sign Vet Special-Team Ace Daren Bates

The Houston Texans have announced the signings of veteran linebacker Daren Bates and long-snapper Anthony Kukwa.

Anthony Wood

The Decline Of Earl Thomas: What Did The Texans Know?

A Year Ago, Bill O'Brien Allegedly Judged Earl Thomas In A Negative Way. Now, Amid Thomas' Issues In Baltimore - Were The Houston Texans Ahead Of The Curve?

Mike Fisher

Texans Camp: The NFL's Only GM Who Does Push-Ups On The Field

Houston Texans Camp Features In Bill O'Brien The Only GM In The NFL Who Does Push-Ups On The Field

Mike Fisher

Breaking: Houston Icon Andre Johnson Leaving Texans Staff

Breaking: Houston Icon Andre Johnson Leaving Texans Staff; Will Continue On As 'Ambassador'

Mike Fisher

Texans Camp: Cunningham Future - Low-Key About A Big Payday

Houston Texans Camp: LB Zach Cunningham Future? He's Low-Key Now About A Big Payday Later

Mike Fisher

After Breakout Year, Texans TE Darren Fells Ready To Be "The Money Maker"

After a breakout season in 2019, Houston Texans Tight End Darren Fells Looks To Have An Even More Productive - And 'Money-Making' 2020 campaign

Matt Galatzan