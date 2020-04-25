Texans select Penn State cornerback John Reid

The Houston Texans continue to work to find cornerbacks that fit their man cornerback need and selected Penn State's, John Reid. Reid was selected with the 141st overall selection in the fourth round.

At 5-foot-10 and 187 lbs., Reid will help at the nickel position and special teams in the Texans secondary.

Reid in 2019 posted 37 total tackles, 2.5 for a loss, two interceptions, and eight pass break-ups. While in 2018, Reid had 24 total tackles, two interceptions, eight pas breakups, and two interceptions in 11 starte.

As a freshman Reid started twice as a freshman, playing in 13 posting 29 total tackles, one for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups.

Reid was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2016, starting all 14 games and posting 36 tackles, five for loss, an interception and nine pass breakups.

