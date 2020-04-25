Texans select Rhode Island wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter

The Houston Texans with the 171st overall selection in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft selected Rhode Island wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter. The Texans continuing to remake their depth chart, Coulter arrives at a new-look group entering the 2020 season.

It was the time to take a shot at developmental players and not compete to sign players in the free-agent process post-draft. Adding Rhode Island Isaiah Coulter is exactly that. At 6-2 and 198 lbs, Coulter ran a 4.45 40-yard dash with a 36.0 vertical and a 121.0 broad jump.

In 2019, Coulter averaged 14.4 yards a reception with 72 receptions with 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns.

A two-year starter at a lower level of football (FCS). Left early when he could have stayed. Played well against the three FBS teams averaging seven catches for 120 yards scoring two touchdowns in those three games. He's fast. He's also skinny and might even be considered weak by NFL standards. He has plenty to polish but is a nice athlete.

