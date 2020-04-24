State of The Texans
Texans select TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock

Patrick D. Starr

With the second-round pick (40th overall) the Houston Texans have selected TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

In 2019, Blacklock started all 12 games and ended the season tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks. Racking up 40 total tackles and 9.0 tackle for loss, Blacklock was a force from the interior of the Horned Frog defense. He locked up First-Team All-Big 12 honors for his work in 2019. 

As a freshman for the Horned Frogs, Blacklock was a Freshman All-American and Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year for his strong debut season. Blacklock had 27 total tackles, 6.5 for a loss, and two sacks in 14 starts. 

The former Elkins High School product and growing up in Missouri City, Texas just south of Houston, Blacklock, grew up a Texans fan.

Blacklock worked out for the Texans before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and now he will be part of the interior of the defense.  

