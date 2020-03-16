Texans send DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson

The Houston Texans have completed a blockbuster trade and one that will be looked at for a long time.

The Texans send DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick go to Cardinals for David Johnson and a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick next year.

Hopkins has spent his entire career with the Texans catching 1,048 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 total touchdowns.

One of the most decorated pass catchers for the Texans, Hopkins now exits the organizations leaving a gaping hole at wide receiver for the offense.

The Texans will take all of Johnson's salary which includes a $14.156 million cap hit in 2020 and a $14 million cap hit in 2021.

With the Texans letting both Lamar Miller and Carlos Hyde test the free-agent market, the Texans are looking for a running back to pair with Duke Johnson for the upcoming season.

Johnson was 3rd round selection (86th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa. When coming out of the draft, the Texans were high on Johnson and his ability as a running back.

Joe Camporeale-USA Today

With the Cardinals placing the transition tag on Kenyon Drake, it appears Johnson’s days are numbers with the team looking to dump his salary to another team.

Johnson has spent five seasons in Arizona where he has appeared in 62 games rushing for 3,128 yards and rushing for 33 touchdowns. He is also a pass-catching threat that has caught 208 passes for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns.

