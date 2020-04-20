Texans seventh-round picks have more value than before with the changes in the NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place in a format that has not been seen in recent history, the Houston Texans, along with the rest of the NFL, will have to be ready for a "virtual" draft. By using landlines, emails, cell phones, and video conference calls, the Texans will be connected to the NFL league offices and their personnel departments to navigate the draft.

The Texans enter the draft with seven selections, and this is after sending their 57th overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

NFL teams attempt to use the post-draft to scoop up rookie free agents at a reduced cost to add to their draft class. This rookie free agent class is already at a disadvantage due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling pro-days during the draft process, and with no rookie mini-camp, it could adjust how teams do things when and if training camp arrives.

One of the most intriguing times of the NFL Draft is when the seven rounds conclude, and it picks up steam again with the addition of rookie free agents.

There will be the mad dash to land prospects with phone calls and signing bonuses, and with team front offices spread out, communication within the building could be slower than before. With little time to wait and to get a commitment from players, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the entire process.

The Texans have the following selections.

Round Overall Selection 2 40 3 90 4 111 5 171 7 240 7 248 7 250

The Texans have three seventh-round selections, and they could be more valuable than ever due to the situation at hand. With teams spread out and attempting to land free agents post-draft, the Texans will have an opportunity to use those picks to their advantage.

It will prevent the Texans from possibly missing on free agents and letting them take the "best of the rest" to improve their roster.

Head coach Bill O'Brien is confident with his group around him. The Texans will be ready for the three-day draft.

"We have a great team," O'Brien said of his football front office. "Myself and Jack Easterby do a lot together. We meet every day. We talk every day. Obviously (Matt) Bazirgan, James Liipfert, our college scouting director, Rob Kisiel, our pro scouting director, and then all the other people that I mentioned earlier in this call. I mean, we just have a great team of people with a lot of brainpower around the so-called table, and they do a lot of work to help us make as good of decisions as we can for the team."

The seventh-round is usually a round that is built to capture a special teams standout or a developmental long shot that turned into a reliable safety as in Andre Hal. For every success story, there are plenty of picks that do not develop due to circumstances like Jermaine Kelly, Jr., Lonnie Ballentine, or Kenny Hilliard.

With the uneasy landscape and the new difficulties surrounding the draft and lack of up-close workouts for prospects, the Texans' three picks in the final round could prove vital in a year where film, background work, and video-interviews are the only reliable information on prospects.

The Texans will have to pay more money due to the rookie wage scale for drafting a player. Still, with this draft format of doing everything virtually and in separate locations, the three-seventh round selections become more vital than before.

The three picks in the final round give the Texans a head start on the free-agent draft process, and getting "their guys" will come at a higher cost, but it will be worth the shot.

