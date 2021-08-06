Texans 'Shifty' WR Anthony Miller: 'I Can Do Everything, Man'

Chicago conflict behind him, Anthony Miller gets his fresh start with the Texans

HOUSTON -- Anthony Miller is happy to have a new home. He knew his time with the Chicago Bears was short as he was walking off Mercedes-Benz Superdome turf following last year's playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Miller said he thought he'd be traded earlier in the offseason, maybe around the time of the NFL Draft. Instead, he went through OTAs and minicamp. At one point, he wondered if he'd play out his rookie deal before perhaps testing free agency.

But then, a few days ago, the Houston Texans came calling. Houston shipped a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Bears. In return, Miller joins this squad as perhaps the new starting slot wide receiver.

And he intends to make the most of his second chance with an organization needing a pass-catcher for the long haul.

"It's a fresh start and new opportunity for me to show what I can do," Miller said after practice Friday. "The coaches here believe in what I can do 100 percent and that's all I wanted."

In looking back at his college tape, there is lots to like about Miller. For Memphis, he was the quick-twitch target that finished with back-to-back 1,000-plus yard campaigns on the way to putting the Tigers on the national map.

It's what Chicago saw in 2018 when it used a second-round pick to give then-QB Mitchell Trubisky another weapon. It's what Bears fan saw in glimpses during his first three years.

They also, however, saw inconsistencies in Miller's game. He never surpassed the 1,000-yard mark like he did in the Liberty Bowl. The receptions totals were never eye-catching.

Then there was the fight that occurred in that January playoff game. Miller was ejected from the NFC Wild Card Round after throwing a punch at the Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

It's certainly a moment Miller regrets, and it ultimately led to the eventual breakup in Chicago.

"I've had some tension with the coaches, tension with upstairs," Miller said. "They want to succeed at the end of the day, and I hope they (the Bears) have a great season as well."

Miller said there's no bad blood with him and his former club. In the NFL though, life moves fast. Less than 48 hours before the start of camp, Miller found out he was headed to Houston.

Twelve hours later, he was in a new city, working with a new staff and being asked to learn a new playbook. No pressure for a player that could be playing to a job, right?

At least he's up for a challenge.

"Football is football man, but the plays, that's been my biggest adjustment," Miller said. "It's a new system. Totally new system. That's been something I've had to pick up on fast in order to play."

Fast you say? Good thing speed is an asset. Watching him here at camp, Miller can glide off the snap, looking smooth in his cuts and working defenders to theit quickness limits.

There's something fascinating about a player running crisp routes — and those watching from behind the media ropes aren't the only ones noticing Miller's gifts.

“He's a guy who's incredibly competitive," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "You can see it, some of the different catches he makes. He's got really good play strength. He's got good change of direction. He's got good size (5-11, 199) for the position we ask him to play.

"He's doing a good job, putting in the work to make sure he is getting himself back to where we need him to get to, to trust him to go out there and make plays.”

Miller said that he and wide receivers coach Robert Prince emailed back and forth following the finalization of the trade, going over the playbook and catching him up to speed.

So far, it's Miller who's been catching everything and using his speed to separate himself from the competition. Could a fresh start be all he needed?

Miller hopes so, at least for now. He could be the do-it-all receiver Houston has needed in the slot for the past several years.

And if you ask him, "shifty" might be the best phrase to describe his game in a pivotal year.

"I don't like to just toot my own horn and say everything I can do," Miller said. "But, I can do everything, man."

