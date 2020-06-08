State of The Texans
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Texans show solidarity for George Floyd taking part in peaceful protests with the people

Pavithr Goli

Following the tragic death of George Floyd in the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, protests erupted across the country, with many joining in solidarity showing their contempt and anger towards a system of inequality and discrimination against black people.

Many players on the Houston Texans took to social media to express their anger about the bias and discrimination that they encounter simply due to their skin color. Furthermore, some players also took to Houston's streets with nearly 60,000 other people, in solidarity to protest not only the death of George Floyd (a Houston native) but to help ignite conversations that can help end racial discrimination and police violence once and for all.

Texans' safety Justin Reid used his Twitter platform and his large fanbase to show his great support towards this issue as he has continuously tweeted and retweeted messages that show the importance of uniting together to defeat the "pandemic" of racism. (Have a look at more of his tweets here.)

Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, linebacker Whitney Mercilus, and JJ Watt are among many Texans who put forward messages to show their support in solidarity. Watt was the first Texans player to speak out on the murder of Floyd nearly two weeks ago calling "silence unacceptable". 

Some players also took a step further and participated in the march for George Floyd last week. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson and fellow teammates Jacob Martin, Zach Fulton, and Peter Kalambayi joined the protests in downtown Houston. 

Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills also took part in the peaceful protest in the city of Houston. 

Also, Brennan Scarlett joined protests in Portland, Oregon, and Nate Hall took part in protests in Columbus, Ohio. 

Andre Johnson, current special advisor to head coach Bill O'Brien, also attended the peaceful rally where he and the thousands of other people partook in a peaceful protest with the Floyd family.

The participation of thousands of people, along with the Houston mentioned above celebrities, got the attention of Houston mayor, Sylvester Turner, who showed his appreciation of this massive cause.

The endless support of people from diverse backgrounds (including race, creed, and origin) shows the importance of change in the community. It is critical for celebrities like Deshaun Watson, who is often considered a role model for the younger generation, not only to be an inspiration off the field. Watson, along with other Houston sports stars, must express their voices and help educate people so that permanent change can occur, leading to societal improvement and the closure of the racial divide.

If you would like to join this global movement, visit https://www.justiceforbigfloyd.com/ website where you can sign a petition that can help George Floyd achieve justice. You can also donate to Floyd's Memorial Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd.

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Watch: Michael Thomas puts in work preparing for the season

Watch Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas put in work getting ready for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

NFL issues protocols for the return of Texans players to NRG Stadium

The Houston Texans will start preparing for their players to return to NRG Stadium after a memo from the league was sent out putting out to the entire league on guidelines for the return of players.

Patrick D. Starr

Cooking with State of the Texans: Putting the Texans Cookbook to the Test (Part 1)

State of the Texans went to the kitchen to put the Houston Texans cookbook to the test in this installment of making Vanderpancakes (Dutch Pancakes).

Patrick D. Starr

Four coaches that could replace retired Brad Seeley as Texans special teams coordinator

Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely retired late last week leaving a huge hold in their coaching staff heading into the 2020 season. Here are four possible coaches that could fill that vacancy that Seely has left.

Patrick D. Starr

Inside AFC South: Which rookie free agent will have the best chance to make an impact on the roster in 2020?

Which rookie free agent has the best chance to make an impact for the Houston Texans in 2020? We take a closer look at exactly who that player could be in this week's Inside AFC South.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely retires after 31-seasons in the NFL

Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely will be retiring from the NFL ending his 31-year coaching career in the league.

Patrick D. Starr

Dolphins Brian Flores' message has impact on Bill O'Brien

Miami Dolphins Brian Flores statement on the killing on George Floyd inspired his close friend Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien to listen even more about the struggles of the black community.

Patrick D. Starr

Michael Thomas looking to bring his top-end special teams play to the Texans

Houston Texans special teams ace Michael Thomas knew the ticket to staying in the NFL is excelling on special teams.

Pavithr Goli

Deshaun Watson in Black Lives Matters message aimed at the NFL

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was in a Black Lives Matters message aimed at the NFL along side some of the top black athletes in the game.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien continues to show he is on the right side in supporting the black community

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien continues to be part of the change for the black community with his actions supporting his own team through the years.

Patrick D. Starr