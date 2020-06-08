Texans show solidarity for George Floyd taking part in peaceful protests with the people

Following the tragic death of George Floyd in the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, protests erupted across the country, with many joining in solidarity showing their contempt and anger towards a system of inequality and discrimination against black people.

Many players on the Houston Texans took to social media to express their anger about the bias and discrimination that they encounter simply due to their skin color. Furthermore, some players also took to Houston's streets with nearly 60,000 other people, in solidarity to protest not only the death of George Floyd (a Houston native) but to help ignite conversations that can help end racial discrimination and police violence once and for all.

Texans' safety Justin Reid used his Twitter platform and his large fanbase to show his great support towards this issue as he has continuously tweeted and retweeted messages that show the importance of uniting together to defeat the "pandemic" of racism. (Have a look at more of his tweets here.)

Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, linebacker Whitney Mercilus, and JJ Watt are among many Texans who put forward messages to show their support in solidarity. Watt was the first Texans player to speak out on the murder of Floyd nearly two weeks ago calling "silence unacceptable".

Some players also took a step further and participated in the march for George Floyd last week. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson and fellow teammates Jacob Martin, Zach Fulton, and Peter Kalambayi joined the protests in downtown Houston.

Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills also took part in the peaceful protest in the city of Houston.

Also, Brennan Scarlett joined protests in Portland, Oregon, and Nate Hall took part in protests in Columbus, Ohio.

Andre Johnson, current special advisor to head coach Bill O'Brien, also attended the peaceful rally where he and the thousands of other people partook in a peaceful protest with the Floyd family.

The participation of thousands of people, along with the Houston mentioned above celebrities, got the attention of Houston mayor, Sylvester Turner, who showed his appreciation of this massive cause.

The endless support of people from diverse backgrounds (including race, creed, and origin) shows the importance of change in the community. It is critical for celebrities like Deshaun Watson, who is often considered a role model for the younger generation, not only to be an inspiration off the field. Watson, along with other Houston sports stars, must express their voices and help educate people so that permanent change can occur, leading to societal improvement and the closure of the racial divide.

If you would like to join this global movement, visit https://www.justiceforbigfloyd.com/ website where you can sign a petition that can help George Floyd achieve justice. You can also donate to Floyd's Memorial Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd.

