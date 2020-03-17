State of The Texans
Texans show they are overmatched in the front office

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans lead by Bill O’Brien showed that he is continuing to learn on the job as the general manager. With the help of his group of thinkers that include Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby, Director of Player Personnel Matt Bazrigan, Director of Pro Personnel Rob Kisiel, and Director of College Scouting James Liipfert, the Texans continue to gut their roster of talented homegrown players.

The latest chapter to the story is now wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson and draft picks.

The issue with the Texans trading Hopkins is two-fold for the organization.

The Texans did not get better as a football team letting Hopkins walk out of the building. The offense will now have to develop another go-to playmaker on crucial “must-have-it” plays.” Together in 38 games, Deshaun Watson and Hopkins averaged 87.8 yards a game, 8.7 yards per attempt, 68.5% completion percentage, 25 passing touchdowns, and 182 1st downs.

Now without that production, the offense is going to have to depend on the often injured Will Fuller, the underachieving Keke Coutee. The Texans did sign veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb late Monday night to a three-year deal but the struggle now is that no matter the moves after the Hopkins trade will be gauged upon with a side-eye and rightfully so. 

Both David Johnson and Randall Cobb who arrived at the Texans will catch the negative shrapnel of the fans because of being the roster additions for the departed Hopkins. It is not their fault that they are looking for a new team to continue their careers but they are already behind the eight-ball with the fans of the organization. 

The other issue is that the Texans could not pry away a first-round selection from the Cardinals or any other NFL team for Hopkins.

Late Monday night, the Buffalo Bills traded for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stephon Diggs.

The Bills sent

  • 2020 1st-round pick,
  • 20202 5th-round pick,
  • 2020 6th-round pick
  • 2021 4th-round pick

The Vikings sent

  • WR Stefon Diggs
  • 2020 7th-round pick

That deal alone puts the Texans in the crosshairs of just criticism of not only trading Hopkins but trading one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for pennies on the dollar.

If Johnson is valued that much in the deal and forced the draft picks to change during the negotiations, then O’Brien should have walked away from the deal.

Even if Hopkins was angling for a new contract with three-years left or there was alleged not seeing eye-to-eye between him and O’Brien. It is O’Brien’s job as the general manager to make sure that full value can be attained for talented players like Hopkins.

The Vikings showed how the situation should be played, hold their own player accountable and make him show up to the team and try the following off-season to trade him again. That is exactly what they did and landed a solid haul from the Bills for Diggs. 

This is just a recent line of moves that include shipping off Duane Brown, Jadeveon Clowney and going full speed ahead to acquire Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills.

The plan behind closed doors must be clear with CEO Cal McNair signing off on the deals taking place. The idea that Hopkins was sent away without any top-end draft compensation makes the Texans appear inept and vulnerable to the rest of the league. 

There is a small glimmer of hope with week one of the regular season nowhere set to start. The only hope for the Texans is for players they didn’t expect to come available and inject life into a roster that needs help in a hurry.  

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

