Texans Shuffle Quarterback Coaching Situation for 2020

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien said at the 2020 NFL Combine that he made adjustments to his coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball. Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will be taking over the quarterback coaching duties from last season's coach Carl Smith. 

Smith will be moving to an offensive assistant role for the 2019 season after helping coach Deshaun Watson last season. 

Also, the Texans will be moving former quarterback and offensive assistant from last season T.J. Yates as the assistant quarterback coach. Yates helped coach the offensive line with Mike Devlin last season and was instrumental in helping clean up the communication between the line and quarterback. 

With the change, Kelly and Yates will now be helping the quarterback room and it will be an interesting development to watch for the coming season and in Watson's development. 

