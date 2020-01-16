State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Sign Davin Bellamy to Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans signed outside linebacker Davin Bellamy to a Reserve/Futures Contract for the 2020 season. Bellamy was one of ten players signed for the coming off-season to potentially push for a roster spot for the coming season.

Bellamy was signed to the practice squad for the playoffs after spending time with the Texans during the 2019 off-season before being released before week one. 

Bellamy has had three different stints with the Texans in 2018 spending the entire season on the practice squad. Also, in 2019, Bellamy spent time with Cincinnati Bengals on their practice squad for three months before returning to the Texans in late December. 

Bellamy arrived at the Texans in 2018 as a free agent out of Georgia and he spent time on their practice squad before being signed to a reserve futures contract at the end of last season.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Pulls Out of the Pro Bowl

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins opts not to participate in the Pro Bowl to get healthy while Denver Broncos Courtland Sutton takes his place.

Patrick D. Starr

Podcast 4:35 Chiefs Crush the Texans Hopes Ending Their Season

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans crushing defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Texans Top Team Needs Heading Into 2020

A closer look at the Houston Texans' most important team needs heading into the 2020 offseason.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Tytus Howard Nabs PFWA's All-Rookie Team Honors

Houston Texans rookie offensive tackle Tytus Howard selected to the Pro Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Want Deshaun Watson to Spend His Career In Houston

The Houston Texans want quarterback Deshaun Watson to spend his entire career with the organization and they are working to make him part of the long term future of the franchise.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Dillon88

Texans Want to Continue to Work With Vernon Hargreaves, III Into 2020

Head coach Bill O'Brien liked what he saw from cornerback Vernon Hargreaves in 2019 and wants to continue to work with him into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

For Now, The Texans to Stand Pat With Current Front Office Setup In the 2020 Season

Head coach Bill O'Brien says the Houston Texans will continue moving forward with the current set up in the front office moving into the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

by

FireObrienandCrennel

Texans Justin Reid Lowers the Boom on Tyreek Hill

On a key third-down play, Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was able to deliver a legal hit on Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to force a punt.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Deshaun Watson Backs Bill O'Brien as the Texans Head Coach

Deshaun Watson after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs backed Bill O'Brien as the coach to lead the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

by

FireObrienandCrennel

Deshaun Watson Hits Darren Fells to Extend Texans Lead to 21-0

Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells continued his red-zone presence by catching a four-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to extend their lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55