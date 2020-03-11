Texans sign DeAndre Carter to a contract extension

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a contract extension. Carter was an exclusive right free agent giving the Texans a clear path to bring him back for the 2020 season.

An exclusive right free agent is any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract and the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

In 2019, Carter appeared in all 16 games and caught 11 passes for 162 yards. He was also the Texans' primary kick and punt returner. Last season, Carter was 3rd in the NFL averaging 9.7 yards a punt return while averaging in the top ten in returns and yards the past two seasons.

Entering the 2021 season, Carter will be a restricted free agent.

