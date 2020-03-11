State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans sign DeAndre Carter to a contract extension

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a contract extension.  Carter was an exclusive right free agent giving the Texans a clear path to bring him back for the 2020 season. 

An exclusive right free agent is any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract and the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

In 2019, Carter appeared in all 16 games and caught 11 passes for 162 yards. He was also the Texans' primary kick and punt returner. Last season, Carter was 3rd in the NFL averaging 9.7 yards a punt return while averaging in the top ten in returns and yards the past two seasons. 

Entering the 2021 season, Carter will be a restricted free agent. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Johnathan Joseph bids farewell to the Houston Texans

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph said his goodbyes to the fans of the Houston Texans after nine-seasons with the organization.

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans 2020 draft picks are set

The Houston Texans have their 2020 draft picks set for Aprils' NFL Draft with eight total heading into draft night.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans and Johnathan Joseph mutually part ways heading into 2020

The Houston Texans and cornerback Johnathan Joseph have agreed to part ways heading into the 2020 season. Joseph will now be an unrestricted free agent free to sign with another organization.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Texans compensatory pick tied to Kareem Jackson's end of the year suspension

The Houston Texans possibly missed out on an extra third-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft with Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson serving a suspension for the final two games of the 2019 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans Carlos Hyde expected to hit the free-agent market

When the new league year opens, the Houston Texans will let running back Carlos Hyde test the free-agent market.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans land three compensatory draft selections for the 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL has awarded the Houston Texans three compensatory draft selections for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

The return of Darren Fells and what it means for the Texans

The Houston Texans signed tight end Darren Fells to a two-year extension keeping him with the offense heading into 2020. What does it mean for the Texans? We take a look.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans keep Ka'imi Fairbairn on a four-year deal

The Houston Texans have signed kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn to a four-year deal and away from the free agent market heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Extend Darren Fells with a two-year contract

The Houston Texans and tight end Darren Fells have agreed to a two-year extension worth $7 million.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans join the Colts and Jaguars to donate towards Tennessee Communities

The Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts joined together and donated to support Tennessee communities affected by the destruction of the tornadoes last week.

Patrick D. Starr