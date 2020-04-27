State of The Texans
Texans sign free agent long snapper Anthony Kukwa

Patrick D. Starr

The Texans have signed free agent long snapper Anthony Kukwa to a free agent deal on Saturday bringing in competition for incumbent long snapper Jon Weeks. The Texans continue to add competition to their roster and Kukwa arrives to the roster to compete for the long snapper duties.

Playing his college football at Lake Erie, Kukwa arrived in the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2017 with the Oakland Raiders. He spent time with the team during the off-season and did not make it to training camp after being waved in that July.

He was then signed to a reserve/futures contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018 and did not make it to camp during that time either.

Now he arrives to the Texans for his first official training camp and reunited with special teams coordinator Brad Seely who was part of the Raiders coaching staff in 2017. 

In 2019, Kukwa was with the Texans during their rookie mini-camp but he was not signed to a contract after the three-day camp. 

