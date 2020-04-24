State of The Texans
Texans sign special teams ace Michael Thomas

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans in the middle of the NFL Draft continue to add to their roster and now have added a veteran safety in Michael Thomas. Thomas returns to his hometown of Houston to play for the Texans. Thomas grew up on Houston and played his high school football at Nimitz High School. 

Thomas is entering his eighth season in the NFL after spending five seasons with the Miami Dolphins and the last two with the New York Giants. Thomas arrived in the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2012 after playing his college football at Stanford.

Appearing in 88 career games, Thomas had 297 total tackles with 11.0 tackle for loss, 4.0 sacks along with three career interceptions. In 2018, Thomas was selected to the Pro Bowl as a special teams selection.

Spending the majority of his time on special teams, Thomas has not played less than 280 special teams snaps the past five seasons with a career-high 400 (87%) with the Giants in 2019.

His position versatility with the ability to help at safety and cornerback fits into what the Texans want in their defenders especially with Thomas being a key special teams player over the course of his career. 

