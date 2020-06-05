State of The Texans
Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely retires after 31-seasons in the NFL

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely will be retiring from coaching after 31-seasons of coaching the team announced on Friday. Seely has been instrumental in turning around the Texans special teams unit since he arrived in 2018. 

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to spend over 30 years in the NFL coaching the game I love,” said Seely in a statement. “I want to thank each and every coach, player and staff member I worked with from when I entered the league in 1989 until now. I’ve been blessed to be a part of some of the best organizations in professional sports and I will forever cherish the friendships and memories I’ve made around the league.”

Seely is retiring after 31 seasons coaching in the NFL. Seely served as a team’s special teams coordinator in every season from 1989 to 2019 and owns 41 years of overall coaching experience. He appeared in nine conference championship games, won three Super Bowls and coached 10 different players to 17 special teams Pro Bowl selections.

“Brad Seely is one of the best special teams coaches in NFL history and his contributions to the game have been unparalleled,” said Texans Head Coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien. “I first met Brad when we were both assistant coaches in New England and immediately recognized his ability to connect with his players and teach them about the game in his own unique way. Brad has won at every stop in his 30-year career and his résumé of three Super Bowl victories and five conference championship appearances speaks for itself. It was an honor and privilege to coach alongside Brad and I will always consider him a friend. On behalf of the entire Texans organization, we wish him and his family the best in his retirement.”

The Texans have assistant special team coach Tracy Smith who has spent 10 of his 11 seasons in the NFL as Seely's assistant coaching special teams. 

Seely started his NFL career coaching the Indianapolis Colts (1989-1993), New York Jets (1994), Carolina Panthers (1995-1998), New England Patriots (1999-2008), Cleveland Browns (2009-2010), San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014) and Oakland Raiders (2015-2017) before joining the Texans in 2018.

Dolphins Brian Flores' message has impact on Bill O'Brien

Miami Dolphins Brian Flores statement on the killing on George Floyd inspired his close friend Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien to listen even more about the struggles of the black community.

Patrick D. Starr

Michael Thomas looking to bring his top-end special teams play to the Texans

Houston Texans special teams ace Michael Thomas knew the ticket to staying in the NFL is excelling on special teams.

Pavithr Goli

Deshaun Watson in Black Lives Matters message aimed at the NFL

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was in a Black Lives Matters message aimed at the NFL along side some of the top black athletes in the game.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien continues to show he is on the right side in supporting the black community

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien continues to be part of the change for the black community with his actions supporting his own team through the years.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans coaching staff permitted to return to NRG Stadium on June 5th

According to a memo sent to NFL clubs, the Houston Texans coaching staff will be permitted to return to NRG Stadium in accordance with state and local health regulations.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Michael Thomas says he has always been for the people

Houston Texans Michael Thomas says that him taking a knee was always for the people and not for himself.

Patrick D. Starr

Patrick Starr

Cal McNair wants to use his platform to empower black leaders in the community

Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair wants to use his platform to empower black leaders to help educate people on the issues with police brutality and the racial divide.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien to the African-American community "We stand by you"

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien knows he has to be part of the change after the recent killing of Houston native George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Patrick D. Starr

Timmy Jernigan, Jr. via Instagram “I’m not going to Houston”

The Houston Texans verbal agreement with defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, Jr. will not be completed allowing the veteran to continue to look for a new NFL team for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

No joint practices for the Texans or NFL in 2020

The NFL has sent a memo out to all of the teams which included teams staying at their facilities for training camp and no joint practices.

Patrick D. Starr