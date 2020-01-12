State of The Texans
Texans Squander 24-0 Lead and Trip to the AFC Title Game in Horrid Loss to the Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

In a game that had many thinking the Houston Texans were well on their way to hosting the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. That dream ended up being short-lived with the Chiefs breaking the Texans hopes and dreams with an offensive onslaught that the defense could not slow down. 

The Texans dropped their Divisional Round game to the Chiefs 51-31 to end their season at Arrowhead Stadium. 

The Chiefs offense went to work after falling behind in the first quarter lead by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns while Kelce worked the Texans secondary catching ten passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns. 

The Texans were able to jump to a 14-0 lead in less than five minutes in the first quarter. 

Able to put together a strong first drive, Deshaun Watson led the offense on a six-play 75-yard scoring drive hitting wide receiver Kenny Stills. Stills broke free with a broken coverage allowing him to sneak free downfield for a 54-yard touchdown reception. 

Just a few plays later while the Chiefs were setting up to punt after their offense going three-and-out, Barkevious Mingo had a strong rush up the middle to block a Dustin Colquitt punt. With the ball rolling around on the ground, Lonnie Johnson, Jr. was able to scoop the football up and run into the end zone to give the Texans a 14-0 lead. 

The Texans were able to tack on another touchdown after a fumble by Tyreek Hill on a punt return. It recovered by Keion Crossen inside the red zone, and Watson soon hit Darren Fells for a four-yard touchdown pass to put the Texans up 21-0. 

Watson finished the game throwing for 388 yards with two touchdowns and rushing for another. DeAndre Hopkins led the Texans with 118 yards receiving while Will Fuller had 89 yards receiving and Kenny Stills had 80 receiving yards with a touchdown. 

After the good feelings for the Texans, the game turned in a hurry with the Chiefs mounting one of the most impressive comebacks in recent history. 

The Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to trail by 24 plus points in the first half and be tied or leading entering halftime.

Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel has no answers for the Chiefs offense when they started rolling. The Chiefs offense rolled off six straight possesions for touchdowns with no-drive taking longer than four minutes. Mahomes was able to throw for four touchdowns in that span and running back Damien Williams had two rushing touchdowns to help put up 41 unanswered points. 

Late in the third quarter, Watson was able to lead the Texans on a nine-play 75-yard drive highlighted by a 39-yard throw to Will Fuller. The throw set up a five-yard touchdown run by Watson led into the end zone by Carlos Hyde to cut the lead to 41-31.

The Chiefs were able to tack on ten more points in the 4th quarter to put a stamp on the win to move to the AFC Championship game against the Titans. 

The Texans season came to an end after one that started with so much promise to start the game. With plenty of optimism to start the game, the defense could not hold the Chiefs and Mahomes when it was all said and done.

