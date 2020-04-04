Texans step up to help Houston during COVID-19 pandemic, continue to take care of employees

Houston, Texas- With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down businesses and affecting everyday life, the Houston Texans remain steadfast in helping the community and their employees. The Texans during the COVID-19 crisis have stepped up to help the city.

Lead by Senior Chair Janice McNair donated $500,000 to the Houston Food Bank and the Interfaith Ministries Meals on Wheels. The Texans also donated $50,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston and sent an additional $50,000 to the YMCA of the Greater Houston. Also, the Texans donated $100,000 to the Houston's COVID-19 Recovery Fund, but they did not stop there.

With teams across the sports world have started cutting back from their own employees. NASCAR ordered pay cuts across the entire company until racing returns, The NHL's Montreal Canadians temporarily laid off 60% of employees while the season was suspended. While the MLB's New York Yankees COVID-19 plan "might" pay their employees during the pandemic.

On the Town Hall Meeting with season ticket holder's Chairman and CEO Cal McNair discussed how the organization has been handling the pandemic as an organization and continuing to move forward.

"We've been home sheltering in place, as you will," McNair said. "But been on the phone several times a day with both the business side and the football side, keeping everybody on track and in the right direction. It's going to be an exciting year for the Texans, even though things are different. We're going to put together a great team and have a great season. So it's still exciting, and we will work through this, and we'll work through it together."

With the Texans working to help the community, they are continuing to step up for their employees and not cutting any jobs during the pandemic.

Head coach Bill O'Brien commended the McNair family for stepping up and making sure every employee for the Texans are paid in full during the pandemic.

"They said from day one, all of the employees are going to be paid like nobody's going to be laid off," O'Brien said. "And, you know, that includes everybody. That includes people that work downstairs, people that work in our cafeteria, people that work in our training room, our weight room, our equipment, our video room, our salary cap room, our analytics room. I mean, I just think that says a lot about the McNairs."

