Texans take in Northern Illinois Pro Day

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have sent scouts to take a closer look at Northern Illinois pro day in DeKalb, Illinois. The Texans drafted offensive lineman Max Scharping out of Northern Illinois in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft which shows the team spending time at the school taking a closer look at the program. 

The pro day took place on March 4th. 

12 total teams were at the event including the Texans. The others were Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions.

Fourteen former Huskies players took part in the pro day in front of NFL personnel. Standouts included offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, tailback Marcus Jones, tailback Dwayne Milton, wide receiver Spencer Tears, safety Mykelti Williams, and safety (pictured above) Marshé Terry. 

Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock took in the pro day with his staff and was pleased with what he saw from his former players. 

"Obviously Pro Day is for these young men and their futures," said NIU head coach, "Hopefully they will keep training, keep themselves in football condition and be ready for whatever opportunity presents itself in the future. I've been a part of a lot of Pro Days so it's nice for me to be on this side of and kind of sit back and watch." 

