Just How Talented Could Texans New WR Conley Be For Houston?

Chris Conley isn't the ideal No. 2 wide receiver, but he could be a star for the Texans' offense

Working up the sideline, wide receiver Chris Conley leaves his break and fires back to the ball. Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has him targeted and delivers a strike.

Conley, who enters his seventh season in the NFL, makes the catch in towards the sideline on a comeback route before being pushed out of bounds by Green Bay Packers' cornerback Josh Jackson.

This was clockwork for the Texans with Taylor commanding the offense on the way to a 26-7 victory. They connected three times for 36 yards on the opening drive.

As for Texans fans, Conley isn't the biggest name among NFL wide receivers. He might, however, be Houston's next big-time target.

“We live in the same neighborhood (and) we got to spend time together,” Taylor said. “He made some plays, some contested catches. I trust Conley.”

READ MORE: Texans Recap: Tyrod Taylor Sharp As Deshaun Watson's Replacement

Conely, 28, was targeted for 17, 8 and 11 yards, including two for first downs from Taylor. He looked smooth with his route-running and made defenders have to work twice as hard to match his footwork in open space.

What makes a receiver stable is when they can work with any quarterback. Remember DeAndre Hopkins? He played with six different QBs before the arrival of Deshaun Watson in 2017.

Even with Tom Savage, Ryan Mallett and the infamous Brock Osweiler, Hopkins built that connection as the team's go-to target. He began his career with two 1,000-yard seasons, and surpassed the 900-yard marker on three different occasions.

Is this the same of Conley? For now, it's unknown. Still, his 17-yard catch from rookie QB Davis Mills shows his adaptability to work with anyone taking snaps under center.

“He’s a big target with strong hands,” Taylor said. “I’m impressed by him. If you put it around him, more than likely, he’s going to come down with the catch. We need to continue to compete and make plays because that’ll definitely help our offense.”

Conley's speed has been evident since entering the NFL. Coming out of Georgia in 2015, he blazed through the NFL combine, running a 4.35 40-time while showing off his 6-3, 205-pound frame in man coverage.

READ MORE: Texans' Anthony Miller Suffers Dislocated Shoulder, To Undergo MRI

After being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round, he teetered on the No. 3, No. 4 role for four seasons. In two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was a stable No. 3 option when healthy.

In back-to-back seasons in Duval, Conley recorded 40-plus catches and over 450 receiving yards — including a career-best 775 yards in 2019.

So far throughout training camp, Conley is not the No. 3 option. He's the No. 2, and likely next in line behind speedster Brandin Cooks in a QB's progression.

“There’s a certain level of trust that has to be developed between a quarterback and receiver,” Conley said. “We were able to spend a majority of the offseason together working and developing timing, picking each other’s brains and knowing what we’re doing. I think you saw a little of that tonight.”

The idea of stability at the wide receiver position in Houston should be something to entice Texans' fans. Cooks is a five-time 1000-yard receiver and showed in 2020 was he is the de facto No. 1.

READ MORE: Rookies Show Promise In Texans' Preseason Win

Conley has built a rapport with both Taylor and Mills early in training camp. Until rookie wide receiver Nico Collins plays at a more consistent level, the new wideout should be the No. 2.

As for the No. 3 spot in the slot, things have become tricky. New wide receiver Anthony Miller was carted off the field after suffering a dislocated right shoulder, putting his season in jeopardy.

For now, this likely leaves Keke Coutee and veteran wide slot target Alex Erickson fighting for first-team reps.

“He’s an explosive guy, and he makes plays,” Conley said about Miller. “We hope he’s well. It’s a next-man-up kind of room. The next guy has to fill those shoes.”

New Texans general manager Nick Caserio added 53 new players, 46 of which are veterans. The five rookies all should be set to make the roster come Week 1 barring a setback. The remainder must prove why they are worth keeping around.

Texans head coach David Culley preaches of consistency in practice. He wants that same level when the whistle blows and the clock starts running.

Conley isn't going to draw attention from the national aspect with his 51-yard performance in a preseason game, be he was consistent. Isn't that what Culley is looking for overall?

“I feel like this game was really important to a lot of guys in our locker room,” Conley said. “Even the guys that weren’t playing were saying it was very important to them."

CONTINUE READING: Texans Recap: New Defensive Scheme Pays Off For Houston