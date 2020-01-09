Texans Taking the Day-By-Day Approach to Push Towards Their Ultimate Goal

Houston, Texas- On Sunday, the Houston Texans will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face off with the Kansas City Chiefs for a trip to the AFC Championship game. The Texans are 0-3 all-time in Divisional Round games, but the game this weekend is the first one that Deshaun Watson will be part of in his playoff experience.

The Texans have been struggling to find answers on offense, especially trying to get the ball moving early in games. The Texans know what they are shooting for inside the building, but head coach Bill O'Brien knows what it on the line heading into Sunday.

The Texans can not misstep at any point against the Chiefs, but they have to put together a complete game to get them to a spot in franchise history they have never been.

"This is not the type of game, on the road versus this type of team, that we can do that," O'Brien said of the Texans starting slow. "We've got to try to do whatever we can to get off to a good start. I don't think it's all about the start, I don't think it's all about the finish. I think it's about 60 minutes, which I think we proved that the other day, that you have to play 60-plus minutes sometimes to win a game. But I do think that we have to come out of the gates ready to go."

The Texans are 5-5 all-time against the Chiefs in the regular season and 0-1 in the playoffs. In week six, the Texans defeated the Chiefs 31-24 with a three-touchdown effort from Watson and a 100-yard rushing performance from Carlos Hyde.

The win during the regular season has given the Texans some confidence going into familiar territory this weekend, but they are not looking beyond the Chiefs.

J.J. Watt knows that the Texans' ultimate goal is, but he is focused on having good days in Houston to be prepared for game time in Kansas City.

"It's obviously the goal," Watt said of making it to the AFC Championship. "That's the goal for us, but you have to attack your work today as the most important thing. You can't look ahead to Sunday now, because today will pass you by. So, it's a matter of doing the right thing – like I said earlier, doing the right thing in the meetings, doing the right thing at practice, doing the right thing in the weight room, just taking care of your body because if we're looking ahead to Sunday, we're missing today. I think that's the most important part is just making sure we do what we need to do to be great today."

As for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, he echoed Watt's sentiment. Watson, like Watt, is focused on the task at hand. Taking the steps leading up to game time on Sunday against the Chiefs.

"The biggest thing is really just kind of focusing on the task at hand," Watson added. "We can't worry about next week because next week is not promised. So, we just take it one play at a time, one snap at a time."

Watson continued, "The most important play is always the next play, and the most important meeting or most important thing throughout the week is the next task at hand. We're just going to focus and take it one step at a time until game time hits, and then we're just going to take it from there. That's the biggest thing."

The Texans' history in the Divisional round has not been on their side, but the Chiefs are 1-7 in the playoffs at Arrowhead since 1995.

Watson is trying to write a new chapter for the Texans and focusing on the now.

"We can't worry about what happened in the past," Watson explained. "We can't worry about what's going to happen in the future. We've got to worry about the moment now and take care of the moment now, and then we'll see what happens whenever that time comes."

