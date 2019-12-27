Texans Tashaun Gipson Ready To Spoil The Titans Playoff Opportunity

With the Houston Texans' ticket punched to the post-season already in hand, the Tennessee Titans arrive at NRG Stadium, looking to fill the final playoff spot in the AFC. With a win, the Titans will clinch the final playoff spot. The Texans looking for their eleventh win of the season could play spoilers if they can find a way to beat the Titans at home.

Only two weeks separate the two teams' previous matchup that the Texans won and veteran safety Tashaun Gipson is looking to play spoilers when they take the field for the regular-season finale.

"I think that you come into these situations," Gipson started. "Knowing that we on the field, you got to put your best foot forward. No matter what we've accomplished already prior to coming into this game. I think that our goal is to go out and get our 11th win. If we can keep the AFC south foe out of the playoffs, why wouldn't we want to do that?"

Gipson continued, "We know we are going to get their best shot, things that they probably we haven't seen all film. We're going to get trick plays and all of that. Understandable, they are fighting for their playoff lives, but you know it's a beautiful thing to be on this side of the end of the spectrum at the same time we definitely put our best foot forward. Man and 11 and five sound a lot better than ten and six. Playoff or not, I think that we go out there and win every game, and that's what we can do."

There is an outside chance to move up to the three-seed in the AFC seedings with a Texans' win over the Titans. That can happen if the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Los Angeles Chargers during the noon slate of games.

"I think that is going to be just a fun game for us to go out there," Gipson said with a smile. "Crush somebody's dreams in the process man play Grinch if you will ain't nothing wrong with that man, everybody like the Grinch a little bit."

