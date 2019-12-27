State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Tashaun Gipson Ready To Spoil The Titans Playoff Opportunity

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans' ticket punched to the post-season already in hand, the Tennessee Titans arrive at NRG Stadium, looking to fill the final playoff spot in the AFC. With a win, the Titans will clinch the final playoff spot. The Texans looking for their eleventh win of the season could play spoilers if they can find a way to beat the Titans at home. 

Only two weeks separate the two teams' previous matchup that the Texans won and veteran safety Tashaun Gipson is looking to play spoilers when they take the field for the regular-season finale. 

"I think that you come into these situations," Gipson started. "Knowing that we on the field, you got to put your best foot forward. No matter what we've accomplished already prior to coming into this game. I think that our goal is to go out and get our 11th win. If we can keep the AFC south foe out of the playoffs, why wouldn't we want to do that?"

Gipson continued, "We know we are going to get their best shot, things that they probably we haven't seen all film. We're going to get trick plays and all of that. Understandable, they are fighting for their playoff lives, but you know it's a beautiful thing to be on this side of the end of the spectrum at the same time we definitely put our best foot forward. Man and 11 and five sound a lot better than ten and six. Playoff or not, I think that we go out there and win every game, and that's what we can do."

There is an outside chance to move up to the three-seed in the AFC seedings with a Texans' win over the Titans. That can happen if the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Los Angeles Chargers during the noon slate of games. 

"I think that is going to be just a fun game for us to go out there," Gipson said with a smile. "Crush somebody's dreams in the process man play Grinch if you will ain't nothing wrong with that man, everybody like the Grinch a little bit."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Need Kenny Stills More Than Ever Entering the Playoff Run

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans dealing with an injury to Will Fuller, the need for Kenny Stills to be a big part of the offense entering the postseason is bigger than ever.

Deshaun Watson Expecting "Nothing New" With Clemson Matching Up With Ohio State

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson is pulling for the Clemson Tigers in their opening game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff.

Texans Deshaun Watson Knows His Game Always Needs Improvement

Patrick D. Starr

With a strong 2019 season, Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson is ready for the playoffs but knows there is plenty to improve with his overall game.

Texans Deshaun Watson Remains Limited at Practice With a Back Issue

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to nurse a back issue that is keeping him limited in practice in preparing for their final regular-season game of the year.

It is All About Football For J.J. Watt As He Prepares for His Return for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien says it is all about football for J.J. Watt over the next couple of weeks. The Texans will continue to monitor Watt heading into their first playoff game.

Texans Deshaun Watson Dealing With a Back Issue

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans did not practice on Christmas Day but had to file an injury report which would have had Deshaun Watson limited in practice with a back issue.

Texans Benardrick McKinney Clears the Concussion Protocol

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Benardrick McKinney has cleared the concussion protocol and set to return to practice.

Texans Looking For the Right Combination of Receivers In Will Fuller's Absence

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have to adjust their wide receiver group once again without Will Fuller but they are working to get their best group on the field in week 17 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Rundown: 10 Things Needed to Know About the Return of J.J. Watt to the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is back on the practice field and here are ten things needed to know about his return to the team.

The Risk Is Not Enough To Keep J.J. Watt From Returning To Help the Texans For the Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans J.J. Watt met with the media for the first time since his injury in week eight to discuss being designated to return off of the injured reserve.