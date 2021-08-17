Texans TE Move: Who’s Trending Up to Play Cowboys?

The Houston Texans add back another name prior to game against Cowboys

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are adding back tight end Jordan Akins from the injury report Tuesday. Akins, a fourth-year player, missed the last four practices with an undisclosed injury.

Entering a contract season, Akins could be in line to remain the starting tight end for Houston's new offense under coach David Culley. Last season, the 28-year-old finished with 37 catches for 403 yards and a touchdown.

For his career, Akins has recorded 90 catches for 1,046 yards and three touchdowns. His status for Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys has yet to be determined.

READ MORE: SOURCE: Texans Trade CB Crossen To New York Giants

Houston is getting healthy on the defensive side of the football. Starting cornerback Bradley Roby returned to practice Monday after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Roby missed nearly a week of practices and did not play in Saturday's victory against Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

Veteran defensive end Charles Omenihu (ankle) and lineback Kevin Pierre-Louis (concussion) also returned to full strength. Nickel cornerback Desmond King, who did not practice yesterday due to soreness, returned to the field on Tuesday morning.

The status of offensive linemen Tytus Howard and Roderick Johnson remains uncertain. Last week, both players were put on the COVID-19/reserve list after Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil tested positive for the virus.

The two were considered high-risk after being in contact with Tunsil. Culley said the two would be evaluated prior to Saturday's game at AT&T Stadium.

READ MORE: New Texans CB: Big-Play Ability A Reason for Trade

"We're not really sure yet," Culley said Tuesday. "We'll know more tomorrow."

Tunsil was officially ruled out by Culley Monday afternoon.

Howard, a do-it-all offensive lineman, has been working at guard in training camp, and it’s possible he could start at left guard during the regular season should Lane Taylor or Marcus Cannon miss time. Johnson, a swing tackle, might be battling for reps against 2020 draft pick Charlie Heck.

Heck, a fourth-round selection out of North Carolina, continues to see reps with the first-team unit, primarily at right tackle. The loss of Howard and Johnson could mean more reps well past the first several series for Heck and several other names.

CONTINUE READING: Texans Moves and Cowboys Prep - Here