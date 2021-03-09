NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Texans TE Ready To 'Play Fast' (Hopefully With Deshaun)

A breakout at the tight end position would be helpful. Also critical, obviously: The person who is throwing the ball to Akins and his Texans friends.
Author:
Publish date:

The Houston Texans have in the last couple of years employed an assortment of tight ends with different styles. In 2021, one of them - Jordan Akins - is ready to "play fast.''

The more comfortable you get in the NFL, the faster you can play,” Akins says. “After you adjust to the speed of the game, you can relax and play better. Now that I’ve got the speed down and the terminology, I have the experience.''

Akins does have three seasons under his NFL belt with the Texans, and Houston would love to see the step-up he's describing here with The Chronicle. That step-up will demand another level of consistency, for starters; last season, Akins began the year with 14 catches for 168 yards in his first four games, but ...

He finished the season with 37 catches for 403 yards and a score. Injuries, of course, impacted his production; he missed a trio of games due to a concussion and an ankle problem. But statistically, over the course of his three seasons, he's achieved essentially the same plateaus. His three-year numbers: 45 games, 90 catches, 1,046 yards, three touchdowns.

A breakout at the position would be helpful. Also critical, obviously: The person who is throwing the ball to Akins and friends.

“Me and Deshaun (Watson),'' he said of some of his 2020 work with the now-disgruntled QB, "kind of got into a rhythm.”

That rhythm can happen again, in part with an understanding of what new head coach David Culley wants from his guys. Culley's work with the Baltimore Ravens featured a tight-end-heavy attack.

“That’s very exciting for us as tight ends,” Akins said of himself, Darren Fells, Pharaoh Brown and company. “I think it’s going to be a great change for us. I’m looking forward to working with him, and I think I’ll fit in his system well.”

CONTINUE READING: Houston Texans 5 'To-Do List' Moves: Deshaun Watson And More

Will Fuller
News

Fuller Finished in Houston? Texans Let Receiver Test Free Agency

Jordan Akins
News

Texans TE Ready To 'Play Fast' (Hopefully With Deshaun)

Earl Thomas III | Deshaun Watson
News

Earl Thomas Recruited By Newest Texans Player: ‘Come To Houston, Bro’

joyner
News

Is LaMarcus Joyner To Texans An NFL Free Agency Match?

richie grant
News

NFL Tracker: Texans Mock Gets 'Best Safety' In Draft?

download (1)
News

Texans 5 'To-Do List' Moves: Deshaun And More

ryan fitz
News

Texans QB Candidate Fitzpatrick Planning Retirement?

Hopkins-2
News

Would Texans Trade Deshaun to Cardinals For Kyler?