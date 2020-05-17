Texans to continue to lean on J.J. Watt but have to keep him on the field for 16-games

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans defense will see plenty of new faces entering the 2020 season but will continue to depend on the production of defensive end J.J. Watt. Watt has been an integral part of the defense since the end of his rookie season of 2011, but his health over three of the last four seasons has not been kind to the former three-time NFL defensive player of the year.

A pectoral injury sidelined Watt from half the regular season, but he was able to defeat the odds and return to play in both playoff contests for the Texans.

The Texans understand that keeping Watt on the field will only help the defense perform to its potential. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver admitted keeping the veteran defensive end healthy for a full season is critical.

"J.J. playing the full 16-plus is obviously critical for our defense," Weaver said of Watt. "When he is on the field, he draws an incredible amount of attention from an offense. Then, obviously, he's going to be impactful and make plays. Him being out there is obviously huge for our defense."

In 2019, Watt appeared in 8 games posting 24 total tackles, 21 quarterback hits, and 4.0 sacks and was just a season removed from 16.0 sacks and 25 quarterback hit season in 2018.

The Texans have the utmost confidence in Watt, and he is one of the few defenders that have the freedom to make plays outside of the called defense. Watt's experience and top-end playmaking ability remain among his best traits, and Weaver is not going to take that away from him in 2020.

Watt and Whitney Mercilus are allowed to work outside of the defense, when called for, to make plays to help the team.

"(The) first question, with J.J., those guys," Weaver explained. "Particularly with guys like J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus, they understand the scheme."

Weaver continued. "They're very smart players, so they're never trying to do anything intentional or malicious to hurt the defense. They know what they've got to do."

With new ideas and terminology being implemented this season with Weaver, Watt and Mercilus are allowed to play free.

"While we want our defense to be disciplined," Weaver continued. "We want everybody to do what they're supposed to do, I don't what them to be robots. There's certain players that you've got to give a little bit of professional initiative and let them go make plays. I don't want to handcuff them."

